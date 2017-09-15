Kenneth Dixon reportedly suspended two more games, six games in total

The Ravens running back is also already out of the year with a torn meniscus

Kenneth Dixon's career is officially in need of a massive transformation. It's been nothing but bad since his somewhat promising rookie season.

In March, Dixon was suspended four games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy. In July, Dixon reportedly had surgery to repair a torn meniscus and was ruled out for the entire 2017 season. The bad didn't stop there. On Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Dixon has been suspended two more games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

That -- from the injury to the suspension -- can't be good for his development.

Dixon, despite being a fourth-round pick, entered the league with some promise attached to his name. In his rookie season, as a member of a backfield by committee, he rushed for 382 yards and two touchdowns, and added 162 yards and a touchdown as a receiver. As our Jamey Eisenberg noted, "Despite not starting any games last year, Dixon still had at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league in six of his final eight games."

As recently as March, when he was hit with his first suspension, Ravens coach John Harbaugh spoke highly of him.

"I think he's going to be a really good player," Harbaugh said. "He wants to be good. He made a mistake. Not a mistake that he's very proud of. But I think he's going to put it behind him, and he's going to be a really good back in this league."

Harbaugh could be right, but it's going to take a while longer for Dixon to prove him so.

