Less than a month after trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, the Pittsburgh Steelers have given his old number to another player.

Kenneth Gainwell, a veteran running back who previously wore No. 14 as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, is going back to that number now that Pickens is no longer in Pittsburgh. Gainwell was initially going to wear No. 21, but that number has now been assigned to receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig.

Gainwell wore the No. 14 well during his four seasons with the Eagles before signing with the Steelers to a one-year deal back in March. A former fifth-round pick, Gainwell rushed for 1,185 yards and 12 touchdowns (while averaging a respectable 4.2 yards-per-carry) during his four seasons with the Eagles. He also caught 102 passes that included three receptions for 40 yards during Philadelphia's win over Pittsburgh in Week 15 of the 2024 season.

Gainwell also emerged as a key special teams contributor during his final season with the Eagles. He returned 18 kickoffs last year, averaging 25.3 yards per return.

Along with his production, the Steelers are surely hoping that Gainwell can provide a more positive presence in Pittsburgh than the last player who wore No. 14 for the team. Despite his immense talent and potential, it became clear that Pickens had run his course in Pittsburgh, who traded him to the Cowboys earlier this month in exchange for a third-round pick (the two teams also swapped future late round picks).

Pickens, who is taking part in the Cowboys' voluntary offseason workouts, is embracing his new opportunity. He's hoping that the change will help alter the narrative about him that was created during his three seasons with the Steelers.

"I'm actually, like, a chill guy," Pickens said last week. "It's like a big phase of a tornado that's not even true. I'm a chill guy who likes to work."