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🤯 Five things to know Tuesday

📈 Do not miss this: College Football Power Rankings

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College football did its thing last week. Everything we thought we knew after Week 1 was flipped on its head in spectacular fashion.

Among several surprising results, unranked Michigan completely frustrated No. 11 Oklahoma after looking horrific against Western Michigan just a week prior. No longer unranked, the Wolverines are up to No. 19 in the AP top 25 poll and No. 16 in the latest edition of our College Football Power Rankings.

As our own Brandon Marcello explains, the Michigan defense has the goods to carry a subpar offense.

Marcello: "The Wolverines could be higher if not for the stagnant offense, but there is growth happening under OC Jason Beck and QB Bryce Underwood. The defense is nasty and the primary reason they upset Oklahoma last week. They're only the third team since 2000 to start 2-0 despite averaging less than 17 points."

You can view the complete rankings here, but I'll give you a quick sample:

11. Texas A&M (+3)

12. Tennessee (+4)

13. Texas Tech (--)

14. Missouri (+4)

15. Penn State (--)

On the other end of that game in Ann Arbor, the Sooners have taken quite the tumble in our CBS Sports 138. Not only is Oklahoma outside the top 10, but it's also outside the top 25 entirely. Brent Venables just has to hope his broken offense can be fixed in time for a College Football Playoff push.

🏈 Post-Week 1 2027 NFL mock draft

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For half of the teams in the NFL, Week 1 left a sour taste in their mouths. For a handful of those teams, it's time to start putting together NFL Draft big boards.

After getting handled by the Raiders, it's fair to say the Dolphins are one of the teams getting an early jump on draft prep. No disrespect to Malik Willis, but he's probably not the long-term solution at quarterback. But Arch Manning might be.

Manning has been far from perfect through two games this season, but our own Josh Edwards has the Texas star projected to go No. 1 overall to Miami in his latest NFL mock draft. The question: Is Miami desirable enough for Manning?

Edwards: "Manning is not perfect, but he does a great job adjusting throughout the play: moving around in the pocket, throwing from a different arm angle to access a new pass window, etc. ... The Dolphins' roster looks really bad on paper. What course would the Manning family take if they did not feel Arch would be sufficiently supported?"

Over the weekend, two quarterbacks saw their stock impacted immensely in the same game. Dante Moore continued his early-season slide with a loss to Oklahoma State while Drew Mestemaker looked like someone who could climb draft boards.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ Fulham at West Ham United, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Tottenham at Liverpool, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚾ Braves at Cubs, 7:40 p.m. on TBS