This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.
🤯 Five things to know Tuesday
- Kenneth Walker III and the Chiefs ran all over the Broncos. Welcome to Kansas City, Mr. Walker! The Chiefs added the Super Bowl LX MVP to their offense in hopes he could breathe life into the running game, and it worked instantly. Walker ran for 173 yards and notched two total touchdowns in the Chiefs' 31-10 dismantling of the Broncos. It was a historic debut for Walker as the Chiefs made a huge statement on national TV. On the other side, the Broncos failed their first big test with Davis Webb as the new OC. So, which takeaways from Monday night are real and which are merely Week 1 overreactions?
- The Dodgers and Yankees have punched their postseason tickets. Two bona fide World Series contenders clinched playoff berths last night. The Dodgers topped the Reds to seal the deal, and now the question is whether they can complete the three-peat. In the AL, the Yankees are officially in the postseason, but that alone is never the goal in New York. The Yankees expect to end their championship drought in a wide-open league.
- Lions RB Isiah Pacheco is expected to miss "significant" time. When the Lions first acquired Pacheco, the consensus was that he would step into the role vacated by David Montgomery, but he hasn't been able to get on the field. Following back surgery, Pacheco is expected to miss roughly 12 weeks. Fantasy managers with Jahmyr Gibbs on the roster should follow along with our fantasy football experts to evaluate their handcuff options.
- Florida State has fired its AD as the football program flounders. Not long after the lights went out at Doak Campbell Stadium, the lights went out on Michael Alford's tenure as the athletic director. FSU announced Alford's firing on Monday, and it came amidst another poor start for the football program. There were already questions about Mike Norvell's future, and those will only get louder with a change of leadership in Tallahassee.
- Lane Kiffin could face "real security issues" in his return to Ole Miss. This weekend, LSU visits Ole Miss in one of the most highly anticipated college football games of the season. Lane Kiffin will return to Oxford after bolting ahead of the College Football Playoff last year, and he is preparing for some safety issues as the Ole Miss faithful get ready to greet him. Thanks to his history as a polarizing personality, Kiffin already has some experience with hostile crowds.
📈 Do not miss this: College Football Power Rankings
College football did its thing last week. Everything we thought we knew after Week 1 was flipped on its head in spectacular fashion.
Among several surprising results, unranked Michigan completely frustrated No. 11 Oklahoma after looking horrific against Western Michigan just a week prior. No longer unranked, the Wolverines are up to No. 19 in the AP top 25 poll and No. 16 in the latest edition of our College Football Power Rankings.
As our own Brandon Marcello explains, the Michigan defense has the goods to carry a subpar offense.
- Marcello: "The Wolverines could be higher if not for the stagnant offense, but there is growth happening under OC Jason Beck and QB Bryce Underwood. The defense is nasty and the primary reason they upset Oklahoma last week. They're only the third team since 2000 to start 2-0 despite averaging less than 17 points."
You can view the complete rankings here, but I'll give you a quick sample:
11. Texas A&M (+3)
12. Tennessee (+4)
13. Texas Tech (--)
14. Missouri (+4)
15. Penn State (--)
On the other end of that game in Ann Arbor, the Sooners have taken quite the tumble in our CBS Sports 138. Not only is Oklahoma outside the top 10, but it's also outside the top 25 entirely. Brent Venables just has to hope his broken offense can be fixed in time for a College Football Playoff push.
🏈 Post-Week 1 2027 NFL mock draft
For half of the teams in the NFL, Week 1 left a sour taste in their mouths. For a handful of those teams, it's time to start putting together NFL Draft big boards.
After getting handled by the Raiders, it's fair to say the Dolphins are one of the teams getting an early jump on draft prep. No disrespect to Malik Willis, but he's probably not the long-term solution at quarterback. But Arch Manning might be.
Manning has been far from perfect through two games this season, but our own Josh Edwards has the Texas star projected to go No. 1 overall to Miami in his latest NFL mock draft. The question: Is Miami desirable enough for Manning?
- Edwards: "Manning is not perfect, but he does a great job adjusting throughout the play: moving around in the pocket, throwing from a different arm angle to access a new pass window, etc. ... The Dolphins' roster looks really bad on paper. What course would the Manning family take if they did not feel Arch would be sufficiently supported?"
Over the weekend, two quarterbacks saw their stock impacted immensely in the same game. Dante Moore continued his early-season slide with a loss to Oklahoma State while Drew Mestemaker looked like someone who could climb draft boards.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- The Cowboys defense has a lot of work to do after getting gashed by the Giants.
- On the other side, New York has immediately benefited from John Harbaugh.
- Imagine Drew Brees playing for the Broncos. It almost happened in the AFC title game.
- Steve Sarkisian doesn't want Ohio State to suffer the same fate Texas did last year.
- One last ride: Justin Verlander is eyeing one final start with the Tigers.
- The Raptors and Clippers are finally set to complete the Kawhi Leonard trade.
- Jon Scheyer drew a lot of interest from the NBA, but here's why he stayed at Duke.
- The time is now: Will Hammond waited his turn at Texas Tech, and now he must deliver.
- This 16-year-old soccer star is holding his own against Lionel Messi and deserves his shot with USMNT.
- With Tom Aspinall vacating his title, the UFC heavyweight picture is rather murky now.
- In WWE Raw action, Roman Reigns beat Penta in Mexico City to retain the heavyweight title.
📺 What we're watching Tuesday
⚽ Fulham at West Ham United, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+
⚽ Tottenham at Liverpool, 3 p.m. on Paramount+
⚾ Braves at Cubs, 7:40 p.m. on TBS