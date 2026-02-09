Kenneth Walker III knew his impending free agency would be a topic ahead of Super Bowl LX, but the Seahawks running back kept his eyes on the game and the Patriots' stout run defense.

"I really just want to focus on practicing, getting ready for the game," Walker said during the week leading up to the Super Bowl, per The Athletic. "After that, we'll see what happens."

But he also ventured into the "after that" part.

"I've been here four years, so you know I've gotten to know a lot of stuff about Seattle, and you know a lot of the city, and I feel like they feel good about me as well," he said, per NFL Media. "If it was my choice, though, I'd definitely stay."

Then the Super Bowl came, and Walker flourished: 161 yards from scrimmage en route to becoming the first Super Bowl MVP running back in the 21st century.

It was part of a stellar postseason for Walker. With Zach Charbonnet sidelined by a torn ACL, Walker racked up 417 yards from scrimmage across three games. His 139 scrimmage yards per game were the second-most by a Super Bowl-winning running back this century, trailing only Saquon Barkley's 143.5 mark from last season. Walker also scored four touchdowns in the postseason after totaling just five in the regular season.

Walker showed off his immense talents: tackle avoidance, patience, explosiveness, strength and creativity. He was a big-play threat as both a runner and receiver, and he handled 22-plus touches in all three games after his regular-season high was 20. During the regular season, Walker finished seventh in explosive rush rate (min. 100 carries) and second to Bijan Robinson in tackle-avoidance rate.

Kenneth Walker III SEA • RB • #9 Att 221 Yds 1027 TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

A career year in a contract year is never a bad thing. There are plenty of winners from the Seahawks' championship run, but Walker -- given his production, age (25) and free agency status -- might be the biggest. Here's where he could end up next.

1. Seahawks

Walker said he'd "definitely stay" if Seattle wants him back, and coach Mike Macdonald added, "Of course, we want Ken back."

It takes more than words to make it happen, but Seattle should be the clear favorite for Walker's services. According to CBS Sports research, only three Super Bowl MVPs have played for a different team the following year: Dexter Jackson (2003), Desmond Howard (1997) and Larry Brown (1996). It's been a long time.

Add in Charbonnet's recovery from a late-season knee injury, and Seattle has a clear need at the position. Keeping a Super Bowl hero just entering his prime makes sense.

Prophecies, pressure and a Lombardi Trophy: Inside the Seahawks' Super Bowl run Jonathan Jones

2. Jaguars

The Jaguars have an impending free agent running back coming off a breakout as well in Travis Etienne Jr. Should he not return to Jacksonville, Walker could emerge as a suitable replacement. The Jaguars jumped to 13-4 this season, their first under Liam Coen, who loves using multiple backs. He did so in Jacksonville in 2025 and previously in Tampa Bay.

Walker would add serious explosiveness to the attack. He ranked seventh in explosive rush rate among 52 players with at least 100 carries this season; Etienne ranked 41st. Rookie Bhayshul Tuten didn't have enough carries to qualify, but if he had, he would have ranked 49th.

Walker doesn't have to be a terrific pass catcher or blocker. Tuten can handle the former, and fellow 2025 rookie LeQuint Allen can handle the latter. It could be a strong match between a creative play caller and a talented running back.

There are connections, too: Chad Morton was the Seahawks' running backs coach when Seattle selected Walker and now holds the same role in Jacksonville. Shane Waldron was Seattle's offensive coordinator at the time as well and is now the Jaguars' pass game coordinator.

3. Jets

The Jets also fall into the category of lead running back potentially going elsewhere. Breece Hall is a free agent. Selected five picks before Walker in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hall has been less explosive but significantly more consistent down to down.

The Jets' offense was dismal in 2025, but with a new offensive coordinator in Frank Reich, a new quarterback almost certainly coming to town, a solid young offensive line and some of the deepest pockets in free agency, New York could be a fit.

4. Panthers

After emerging as one of the best free-agent signings midway through last season, Rico Dowdle saw his usage dwindle late in the year and said the role reduction would impact his free agency decision. If Dowdle leaves, the Panthers would be left with Chuba Hubbard, who posted a league-worst 0.7% explosive rushing rate last year. Hubbard is a much better player than the number suggests -- he had a 9.6% explosive rush rate in 2024 -- but the offense badly needs juice.

Last year, Carolina ranked 28th in explosive play rate. Bryce Young isn't the type of player to rip off big gains through the air consistently, and if Hubbard's down 2025 is a sign of things to come, Carolina needs another playmaker. The Panthers graded as the NFL's fourth-best run-blocking unit, per Pro Football Focus, and placing Walker in that environment could produce exciting results.

5. Chiefs

It's hard not to include the Chiefs on any list involving running backs. For the second straight season, Kansas City's backs posted the least explosive rushing rate in the NFL. A lot of good run blocking is going to waste. Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco are both free agents, and Patrick Mahomes is coming off a torn ACL. The Chiefs need more explosiveness. Though they must move money around this offseason, they'd be wise to at least throw their hat in the ring.

Other potential suitors