Last week was very tough for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Drew Lock didn't get a chance to start a preseason game due to COVID-19, the Seahawks were destroyed by the Chicago Bears 27-11 and rookie running back Kenneth Walker III went under the knife.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll surprised everyone last Tuesday by announcing that Walker was working through a hernia "thing."

"We've just got to make sure that he's OK by the opener is what we're shooting for," Carroll said, via ESPN.

Carroll said last week Walker underwent a "procedure," and the head coach offered another update Sunday, saying that his prospective lead back is still tender after surgery, per ESPN. More importantly, however, Carroll said that there is no timetable for Walker's return.

Carroll has mentioned the season opener on Sept. 12 against the Broncos as the date he wants Walker back, but him now saying there is no timetable for a return is interesting. According to NFL Media, Walker's procedure was for a hernia and not a sports hernia, which is sometimes referred to as a core muscle injury. It was also reported that Walker would return for Week 1 if all goes well in recovery. Still, it's hard to imagine the Seahawks would rush Walker back.

In his one preseason game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, Walker rushed five times for 19 yards, and also caught one pass for 11 yards. The second-round pick out of Michigan State rushed for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns last year for the Spartans.