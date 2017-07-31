Kenny Britt says Browns' DeShone Kizer is 'going to be one of the great ones'

Kenny Britt has caught passes from a bunch of different quarterbacks throughout his NFL career.

He was drafted by the Tennessee Titans, where he played with Vince Young, Kerry Collins, Rusty Smith, Matt Hasselbeck, Jake Locker, and Ryan Fitzpatrick. After five seasons, he moved on to the Rams. His quarterbacks in St. Louis and Los Angeles were Austin Davis, Shaun Hill, Nick Foles, Case Keenum, Sean Mannion, and Jared Goff.

In other words, he's seen a whole lot of different players drop back from under center and fling him the ball -- and most of them were pretty bad. Britt must see something different in his new teammate, Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, because shortly into training camp Britt is convinced that Kizer has something special.

"He's growing each day, each day," Britt said, per the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "From OTAs, I could tell he was a different person. I actually asked him yesterday has the offense slowed down for him. He said, 'Yes,' and I could tell that he's looking at certain things. He's seeing the defense before the snap count, and once he lines up, he knows there's certain things he has to do, and he's going to be one of the great ones."

That wasn't exactly an uncommon opinion to hold about Kizer around this time last year. Through the early part of the college football season, Kizer was a leading contender for the No. 1 pick. His play fell off sharply after the middle of the season, though, and Notre Dame sputtered to a 4-8 record. It's only training camp, of course, but apparently Britt is seeing a bounce-back from the rookie, who also drew praise from coach Hue Jackson last week.

"Yes, he is [coming along faster than expected],'' Jackson said Thursday, via Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "He's understanding the offense. I could take you back to his days at OTAs -- he struggled calling the plays. The words were a lot simpler. The language was a different. I did not see as much of that today. That is improvement. Obviously, he made some good throws and did not turn the ball over. Those things are good. Again, it's just one day. We are not going to make decisions on guys in one day. We have a lot of work to do."