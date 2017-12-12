Kenny Britt will reportedly join the Patriots after stint with winless Browns

Kenny Britt spent Weeks 1-13 on the winless Cleveland Browns. He'll spend the remainder of the season -- and maybe even beyond -- on the 10-3 New England Patriots. Talk about a change in fortune.

As first reported by ESPN's Field Yates, the Patriots are signing Britt to a contract on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Britt is getting a two-year deal that should keep him in New England through the 2018 season.

Nobody should be surprised that Bill Belichick is taking a chance on a talented player who struggled in a bad situation. This is just what the Patriots do (remember Michael Floyd?). Everyone, though, should be concerned that the Patriots are adding a player who might make their offense even more deadly.

Britt was downright awful in Cleveland this year -- he caught 18 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns, and dropped five passes, according to PFF -- but he's still a receiver who managed to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark on a horrific Rams offense a season ago. With the Rams from 2014-16, he averaged roughly 810 receiving yards per season.

That's what made his dreadful performance this year so shocking. He was so bad that new Browns general manager John Dorsey cut him on Friday, even though the franchise signed Britt to a four-year deal in March. After going unclaimed on waivers, he's free to sign with any team. That team will eventually be the Patriots.

He should fare better on a stacked Patriots offense that features Rob Gronkowski, Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola, and a whole host of capable running backs. Oh, and he'll also go from DeShone Kizer to Tom Brady ... and from Hue Jackson to Belichick.

The Patriots, who just lost to the Dolphins, will face the Steelers on Sunday in a game that should determine the top seed in the AFC. Britt has only five days to prepare for that game, so it's not reasonable to expect him to contribute in a big way on Sunday. With that being said, it wouldn't be surprising to see him contribute during the Patriots' playoff run.