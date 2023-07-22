There's been so much offseason chatter surrounding the Green Bay Packers, but the bulk of it is simply regarding the trade of Aaron Rodgers rather than their prospects for the 2023 season. Even when you do dive into how these post-Rodgers Packers may fare this year, however, the consensus doesn't appear to be too optimistic. They currently have the worst odds to win the division in the entire NFC North at Caesars Sportsbook and are favored to miss the playoffs entirely.

While you may expect some current Green Bay players to feel miffed about this early skepticism and sheer lack of expectation, Kenny Clark is embracing it. During a recent appearance on "The Zach Gelb Show" on CBS Sports Radio, the Packers nose tackle was asked if the lack of faith in Green Bay this season is a sign of disrespect.

"One hundred percent, but that's cool," Clark said. "I like it that way. This has been one of the first offseasons where we ain't really been getting the credit, getting the love. Everybody says Aaron determines whether we win or lose, so we love it. We're going to embrace it. When it comes to Week 1, when the season gets here, we'll see how everything stacks up. We're excited about it."

Of course, with Rodgers out, Green Bay's fate will now be in the hands of quarterback Jordan Love. The 2020 first-round pick is gearing up for his first season as the full-time starter and, so far, Clark likes what he sees from his new signal-caller.

"Man, he's just been steady. He's coming in to work. He's going to be a great player. Excited about everything that he brings to our team. He's definitely a leader," Clark said about Love. "He comes in every single day and works his ass off. I think that's what the guys respect about him. That's what everybody loves about him. He's got that quiet swag, quiet confidence and everybody feeds off of that, so can't wait to get out there with Jordan."

If Love can answer the bell and play at a high level right away, Green Bay could end up being a sleeper within the division.