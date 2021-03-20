The free agent wide receiver class is as deep as it's been in quite some time. Every which way you look you can find a handful of pass catchers that could rival to be the No. 1 option in a club's passing attack right out of the gate. It's in that grouping where you'll find Detroit Lions receiver Kenny Golladay, who is in the thick of the free agent market. All things being equal, you could even make the case that he's the top option at his position during this cycle, which sets him up to receive quite the payday in one form or another.

In this space, we're going to dive into every nugget of news, rumors, and scouting reports for Golladay and update them as he nears the start of the new league year and, with it, free agency. We'll also dive into some of our favorite landing spots for the 2019 Pro Bowl receiver if he shakes loose from Detroit

Top free agent landing spots for Golladay

While the Detroit Lions may not be holding onto Golladay via the franchise tag, it will be interesting to see if they try to remain competitive with him on the open market to pair him with quarterback Jared Goff, whom they acquired in the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles.

As for teams interested in Golladay, the New York Jets are one of the first that come to mind. They have plenty of cap space and draft capital to sign him when he hits the free agent market. There is still uncertainty of who will be the Jets' quarterback in 2021, but adding Golladay will be a significant boost to a passing attack that was lacking some star power with Sam Darnold under center in 2020.

The Baltimore Ravens are another team that should be extremely interested in bringing in a talent such as Golladay. While they have a prolific offense thanks to Lamar Jackson's rushing ability, the passing game is still lacking. In 2020, they averaged a league-low 171.2 passing yards per game. In an era where the passing attack is king, that simply needs to improve, which Baltimore could do by adding Golladay, who has two 1,000-yard receiving seasons under his belt. He'd instantly be the top option for Jackson and a strong complement to tight end Mark Andrews and fellow receiver Hollywood Brown.

Of course, with a player such as Golladay -- who is from Chicago and went to Northern Illinois -- you do have to look at the hometown ties and wonder if playing for the Bears is something he is interested in. While the quarterback situation isn't exactly clear at the moment, Chicago could be looking to replace Allen Robinson, who is also poised to reach unrestricted free agency.

Finally, the New England Patriots would love to bring in a receiver the likes of Golladay to help boost the overall talent level of their pass-catching group, which was less than stellar in 2020. Golladay's elite route-running is exactly the type of skillset the Patriots offense values and could prove to be an ideal successor to Julian Edelman.

Scouting report (pros and cons)

Pros:

Crisp route-runner

Can create separation

Can play as the outside receiver or come inside

Has breakaway speed

Cons:

Hip injury kept him out most of 2020

Has a 58.1 catch percentage over his career

Free agent timeline

March 19: Golladay will spend the night in New York after meeting with the Giants, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The meeting went well and both sides will continue to communicate.

March 19: According to a report from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Golladay is looking for a contract in the $18.5 million per year range. A report from the Chicago Tribune indicated that the Bears' offer came in significantly lower than that, in the range of $11M-$12M for one year.

March 19: Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Baltimore Ravens have reached out to Golladay's agent, Todd France, to inquire about the free agent receiver. Baltimore is a team that could use another pass-catching weapon to complement quarterback Lamar Jackson and Golladay could be a fascinating fit within that offense.

March 18: Kenny Golladay spent Wednesday night meeting with Bears GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Golladay has hometown ties to Chicago which makes them a logical destination. If he were to sign with the Bears, it does make one wonder about the status of Allen Robinson, who was hit with the franchise tag. Adding Golladay would either give Chicago a tremendous one-two punch at receiver or allow them the flexibility to explore a trade for the franchised pass catcher.

March 17: Dianna Russini of ESPN reports Golladay has received an offer from the Cincinnati Bengals but adds that no decision has been made whether or not he'll accept it just yet. Albert Breer of The MMQB adds that Cincy's offer to Golladay is a one-year, prove-it type of contract. Other teams are interested in the receiver's services so it appears like Golladay's market is starting to really heat up.

March 17: According to CBS Spors' Patrik Walker, the New York Giants are trying hard to land Golladay. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network adds that the Giants are expected to have Golladay in for a visit and there is mutual interest from both sides.

March 9: In the aftermath of Golladay not being tagged by Detroit, Michael Giardi of the NFL Network says he expects the Miami Dolphins to be "heavily involved" in the receiver once free agency begins. Adding to that, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins and New York Giants are expected to show serious interest in Golladay.

"Word around the league is the Dolphins are determined to add a No. 1 receiver in free agency," Beasley wrote Tuesday, "and they are expected to show considerable interest in Golladay once the legal-tampering period begins next week. One league source went so far as to predict he ends up either with the Dolphins or the Giants."

According to Over the Cap, Miami has roughly $24.3 million in cap space heading into the new league year. The Giants, meanwhile, will need to slash just under $8 million to get under the salary cap.

March 9: According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Lions have informed Golladay that he will not be tagged. This means the star receiver will be entering unrestricted free agency and likely be looked at as one of, if not the top options available at the position.

Feb 22: On the eve of the franchise-tag window opening up across the league, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Golladay continues to be a prime candidate to be tagged. Rapoport notes that the Lions and their star receiver tried to work on an extension last year but it ultimately didn't happen. They'll try again this year, but if they cannot come to terms the tag is expected.