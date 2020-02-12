Kenny Golladay is focused on 2020 season with Lions instead of thinking ahead to free agency

Kenny Golladay has outperformed his rookie contract with the Detroit Lions and he is on pace to be one of the most coveted wide receivers in free agency next offseason. Golladay outperformed the third year of his rookie deal by a wide margin in 2019, leading the NFL in touchdown catches (11) while finishing with 65 catches for 1,190 yards (18.3 yards per catch). That next contract is coming for Golladay, but he's not thinking about it now as he prepares for the final season of his rookie contract. Golladay is banking on the Lions to come through with a new deal.

"I wouldn't mind being in Detroit for a while. Everything should work itself out. I'm enjoying myself," Golladay said, via Doug Farrar of USA Today. "It's really a blessing. I just try to walk in the building and be the same guy every day. That's my big thing. They know what they're going to get out of me. I put the work in, and it shows on the field."

A third-round pick of the Lions in 2017, Golladay has emerged into one of the game's top wideouts. Golladay finished third in the NFL in yards per catch despite catching passes from three different quarterbacks in 2019, having five 100-yard receiving games and seven games where he averaged over 20 yards per catch. This comes on the heels of having 70 catches for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns the year prior.

Golladay has admitted he's open to an extension in the past, especially since becoming one of the core players the Lions would want to build around as franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford is in his early 30s. An extension is certainly warranted for Golladay, who has one year remaining on his rookie deal and has certainly outperformed the $2.3 million salary he's set to receive in 2020.