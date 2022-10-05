Kenny Golladay's tenure with the New York Giants is taking another disappointing turn. The wideout suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Bears in Week 4 and is not expected to travel with the team to London where they are scheduled to take on the Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, according to the NFL Network.

Golladay is in his second season with the Giants since signing a four-year, $72 million contract with the club in the spring of 2021. So far, the veteran receiver has yet to truly live up to that deal, catching just 37 passes for 521 yards last season.

The 28-year-old hauled in both of his targets for 22 yards in the opener but has not recorded a reception since. He's also seen a massive reduction in playing time since the opener, logging 3% of the offensive snaps in Week 2 (essentially a benching), 33% in Week 3, and 42% last week against Chicago.

Kenny Golladay NYG • WR • 19 TAR 6 REC 2 REC YDs 22 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

That lack of production would suggest that Golladay's absence across the pond likely won't matter much, but New York's receiver unit is pretty banged up. Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson have been sidelined due to injury, and Sterling Shepard is out for the year after tearing his ACL.

That has left 2018 seventh-round pick Richie James as the Giants' leading receiver through the first month. Given the injuries to the rest of the roster, he may also headline a receiver group in London that has David Sills and Darius Slayton as the next men up.

Not only is New York dealing with injuries in the wide receiver room, but quarterbacks Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion) also suffered injuries last week leaving their statuses in question.