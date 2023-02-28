The Kenny Golladay experiment is over, as the New York Giants plan to release the wide receiver on March 15, the first day of the new league year, per ESPN. By waiting until that date, New York will reportedly save $6.7 million.

Prior to the 2021 season, the former Detroit Lions wideout signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Giants that carried a max value of $76 million and $40 million guaranteed. After two 1,000-yard seasons in four years with Detroit as the No. 2 wideout, Golladay was expected to take off after a change of scenery. That did not happen, as he caught just 43 passes for 602 yards and one touchdown in 26 total games played for the Giants. Golladay's base salary for 2023 was set to be $13.25 million, per Spotrac.

Now 29 years old, it will be interesting to see if Golladay can resurrect his career with another club. He wasn't given any favorable treatment under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, as Golladay made just four starts in 2022 and played more than 43 percent of offensive snaps just twice all year.

"It's a bad contract, and they inherited Kenny," a league source told Pro Football Network in September. "Brian and Joe (Schoen) aren't going to just play a guy because he makes a lot of money. He's not their guy. They're playing their guys. It is what it is."

The former third-round pick out of Northern Illinois has caught 226 passes for 3,670 yards and 22 touchdowns in 73 career games played. He's probably not considered a top wideout in this free agency class, but there are surely other teams that will take a flier on him. So where could Golladay play next? Let's take a look.

The Texans could stand to improve virtually everywhere on their roster, and that includes at wide receiver. Brandin Cooks is a proven veteran, Nico Collins is an interesting young player, John Metchie's status is unknown and then Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore are free agents looking for new deals. Golladay is a player who won't come expensive, and someone who could potentially help a rookie quarterback like Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud.

Golladay back to the NFC North? It actually makes a lot of sense. He played his high school ball at St. Rita in Chicago, and college ball in DeKalb. The Bears have a need at wide receiver and also reportedly went "all in" on Golladay two years ago. Teaming up with a young star quarterback and getting to play your old team twice a year? That could be attractive.

The Patriots are another team with a need at wide receiver, and they've showed some willingness to bring in veterans at the position like Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker. Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers are free agents looking for new deals, so Bill Belichick and Co. could kick the tires on giving Golladay a prove-it deal.