The New York Giants struggled last season, meaning many of their players struggled as well. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay did not have the season he or the team wanted, but he is ready to move on and move forward.

Golladay finished his first season in New York with 37 receptions, 521 yards and no touchdowns. Not exactly the numbers he wanted to put up, especially in the TD column.

Reflecting on 2021, Golladay said (via the New York Post), "It was disappointing, but a lot played a role in that. Every offense wants to get off to a fast start, but to be honest we haven't even been talking about last year."

The Pro Bowler signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Giants, but says the value did not cause any added pressure.

"No, not at all. It was just a lot of different moving parts last year," Golladay said. "That was last year."

He expanded on the differences, noting that it was a major change from the Detroit Lions, the team he was with from 2017 to 2020.

"First off, the offense is totally different. Coach is putting people in different positions at all times, keeping the defense guessing. It just gives you a lot of freedom," Golladay said. "You don't have to be so cookie-cutter or do what's on the paper. You can go out there and kind of make the route your own."

The Giants have a new head coach in Brian Daboll and Golladay has high praise for the offense so far, calling it "very receiver-friendly."

Golladay certainly has shown he is capable of a productive season, doing so multiple times while in Detroit. With the Lions he had consecutive 1,000-plus yard seasons and was a touchdown leader with 11 in 2019, his Pro Bowl year.