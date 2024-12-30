PHILADELPHIA -- Plenty of Philadelphia Eagles players were adamant Kenny Pickett played well filling in for Jalen Hurts in last Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders. If DeVonta Smith catches a third down pass, the narrative completely changes regarding Pickett's performance.

The Eagles were preparing Pickett to start against the Dallas Cowboys knowing Jalen Hurts wasn't going to pass concussion protocol in time for Sunday's game. Pickett was going to get his chance to show he can be a starting quarterback again with a full week's work of preparation, not running an offense designed for Jalen Hurts and filling in at the last minute.

When the gameplan was tailored around Pickett's strengths, the narrative changed outside the NovaCare Complex. Inside the Eagles practice facility, the story was different.

"We know Kenny's a baller," said Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. "He came in and did what he was supposed to do. I was happy for him...But he did exactly what he needed to do. He gave us a chance last week to win (too)."

Pickett did more than play well in the Eagles' 41-7 victory over the Cowboys, he played exceptional. He finished 10 of 15 for 143 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions for a 119.6 passer rating, including a rushing touchdown. From the second quarter on, Pickett was 9 of 12 for 138 yards with a touchdown and a 140.3 passer rating.

This was with broken ribs he suffered in last week's loss to the Commanders. Pickett practiced all week with the broken ribs and played two-and-a-half quarters with the injury before aggravating his condition late in the third quarter. The Eagles were up 24-7 and had the game in hand, so there was no reason for Pickett to reenter the game.

"He was amazing," said Eagles cornerback Darius Slay. "People always forget that Kenny was a starting quarterback in this league and won a lot of games over there in Pittsburgh. We expect him to do great things and he did that tonight. He let y'all know he's still here."

Not only did Pickett play through the broken ribs, he converted two of the Eagles famous "tush push" plays with his condition getting worse. One was for a first down and the other for a touchdown.

"The last person I've seen do stuff like that was (Matthew) Stafford," Slay said. "He played through real bad injuries (in Detroit) and was still making plays. To see that dude come out here like that just shows how tough he is and how much he cares about this team. He put us in a great position to win and we appreciate that."

Pickett was cast aside after two years in Pittsburgh, a former first-round pick the team decided to move on from toward the end of last season. The Eagles gave up a 2024 third-round pick to have a cost-efficient backup to Hurts that could win a football game if Hurts were to suffer an injury.

That day was Sunday, and Pickett did what the job entailed. Good enough for Pickett, and enough to prove to the Eagles they were right to acquire him.

"I just wanted to come in and do my part, man," Pickett said. "I said to the quarterbacks on our way out in the tunnel before warm-ups, just win at all costs. That's it. That's all I care about.

"All I wanted to accomplish today was to get the win, for the team, for the city. Keep the momentum going that we've had, a really good season so far. I wanted to keep that going. I just wanted to do my part."