Jalen Hurts wasn't the only Philadelphia Eagles quarterback in pain Sunday. After replacing Hurts early in Week 16's loss to the Washington Commanders, backup Kenny Pickett told reporters following the game that he underwent X-rays for his ribs, and will require additional testing in the days ahead.

Pickett, who threw one touchdown and one interception in the Eagles' 36-33 defeat, did not exit the contest due to his injury. He also indicated to reporters he's not worried about his availability moving forward.

Kenny Pickett PHI • QB • #7 CMP% 55.6 YDs 148 TD 1 INT 1 YD/Att 5.48 View Profile

The former Pittsburgh Steelers starter initially took over for Hurts in the first quarter of Sunday's game, after the latter was diagnosed with a concussion. Hurts' helmet hit the ground at the end of a run, and while he appeared to attempt a return to the field, trainers redirected him to the locker room for evaluation.

Tanner McKee, a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, is the Eagles' No. 3 quarterback. He's yet to take an NFL snap, but he'd be in line to serve as the team's top backup in the event Hurts is unable to suit up in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys. He would also be the emergency starter if both Hurts and Pickett are unavailable.