After three days on the mend from a hamstring injury, Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett was back in limited capacity for training camp on Friday, coach Kevin Stefanski said. However, Pickett will not participate in team drills as he continues to compete with veteran Joe Flacco for the starting job.

"Obviously disappointed that he's not full go, but he's very much involved in everything we're doing," Stefanski said. "He's a player that has had a good amount of NFL game exposure. He's had a lot of reps going back through the spring and what we've gotten accomplished so far through training camp. You don't want anybody to be missing action due to any injury, but he has done a nice job of staying very much engaged."

Prior to the injury, Stefanski said that he liked what he saw of Pickett during the first block of training camp practices. Pickett received extensive time during that period with the Browns' first-team offense.

"I thought Kenny had a strong block there," Stefanski said. "He did use his mobility a couple times there and is a fast player. He can really run ... But I thought he had a good four days."

While he isn't at full speed just yet, Pickett's return comes at a good time for both himself and the team. The Browns have two more practices in Cleveland before they head to Charlotte for a joint practice with the Panthers. The Browns will then face the Panthers in their first preseason game on August 8.

Pickett, 26, recently received his Super Bowl ring that he won as a member of the 2024 Eagles' championship team. Pickett won his lone start with the Eagles last season.

A 2022 first-round pick, Pickett went 7-5 as the Steelers' starting quarterback during both the 2022 and '23 seasons. He was traded from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia last offseason after the Steelers decided to go in a different direction at quarterback.

In Cleveland, Pickett is part of a quarterback room that also includes Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.