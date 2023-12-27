Kenny Pickett says that he feels that he will be healthy enough to play in Sunday's must-win game in Seattle against the Seahawks. Pickett added that it'll be up to the trainers and coaches to make the decision regarding his status.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced this week that Mason Rudolph is slated to be the team's starting quarterback for a second straight week, but like last week, left the door open for Pickett, who is working his way back from ankle surgery. Rudolph threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns during the Steelers' Week 16 win over the Bengals this past Saturday.

"I feel like I could (play)," Pickett told the media on Wednesday, via Steelers Now. "I always try to push myself. It's the trainers. It's the coaches. It's how they see me moving."

Pickett returned to practice last week, less than three weeks after he underwent surgery in an attempt to speed up the recovery process. While he was cleared to practice on a limited basis, the team's training staff did not feel that Pickett would be able to move and protect himself well enough in order to be cleared to face the Bengals.

Kenny Pickett PIT • QB • #8 CMP% 62.0 YDs 2070 TD 6 INT 4 YD/Att 6.39 View Profile

Pickett suffered the injury just before halftime of Pittsburgh's Week 13 game against the Cardinals. The Steelers ultimately lost that game before dropping their next two games against the Patriots and Colts. Pittsburgh rebounded by posting a 34-11 win over the Bengals that kept their playoff hopes alive.

The win over Cincinnati was Pittsburgh's first victory this season without Pickett finishing the game. The Steelers are 12-4 in Pickett's last 16 starts that saw him finish the game. The Steelers are 7-3 in games Pickett has finished this season, and 1-4 otherwise.

Pickett said that he never considered shutting himself down for the season after getting injured. He acknowledged that watching the action over the past three weeks has been frustrating

"Any competitor wants to get in there," Pickett said, via ESPN. "I'm trying to come back as soon as possible."

Whoever is at quarterback for the Steelers will face a Seahawks team that is also 8-7 and fighting for their playoff lives. Seattle's defense is currently 19th in the NFL in passing, 27th in rushing, 31st in third-down efficiency and 27th in red zone efficiency. The unit does have 45 sacks, led by linebacker Boye Mafe's nine sacks.