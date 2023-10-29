PITTSBURGH -- Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett exited the first half of Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a rib injury, and has been ruled out for the rest of the game. Mitch Trubisky finished the first half for Pittsburgh, which trailed Jacksonville 9-3 at halftime.

The injury occurred when Pickett was hit by Jaguars defensive lineman Adam Gotsis on a first-down pass attempt with 17 seconds left until halftime. Pickett stayed on the ground for several moments before leaving the field under his own power.

Here's the play when Pickett suffered the injury:

After a slow start, Pickett finished the half with 73 yards on 10 of 16 passing. He made several key plays on Pittsburgh's 12-play, 93-yard scoring drive that cut their deficit to three points late in the first half.

The Steelers have an experienced backup in Trubisky, a former Pro Bowler with the Bears who has made 57 starts during his seven-year NFL career. He went 2-3 as the Steelers' starting quarterback last season that included a road win over the Panthers in Week 15.

Expect Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to address the status of his starting quarterback during his postgame press conference.