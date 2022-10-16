PITTSBURGH -- Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Steelers following an injury to Kenny Pickett. Pickett exited Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after sustaining a hit by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White with 7:24 left in the third quarter. Pickett has been ruled out for the game with a concussion.

Pickett left the medical tent before going into the Steelers' locker room, with Pittsburgh leading Tampa Bay, 13-12.

Trubisky, who started the season as the Steelers' starting quarterback, was replaced by Pickett in the middle of the Week 4 game against the Jets. Pickett made his first career start last Sunday, throwing for 327 yards in Pittsburgh's road loss to Buffalo.

Pickett threw his first career touchdown pass in the first quarter of Sunday's game when he connected with Najee Harris on a six-yard pass. Pickett actually outplayed his counterpart, Tom Brady, prior to leaving the game with an injury.

We'll provide an update on Pickett's status as soon as one is available.