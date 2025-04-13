Joe Flacco is back with the Cleveland Browns. Just don't bank on the 40-year-old journeyman opening 2025 as the team's starter. That's according to Kenny Pickett, the club's other offseason addition under center, who told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review this week he's determined to win a competition for the Browns' top job.

"That's the plan," Pickett said of potentially starting for Cleveland. "I'm not going there to hang out. I want to go play. I'm excited, been working hard for it, taking it a day at a time."

And Flacco's return to Cleveland, where he helped lead the Browns to the playoffs in 2023, doesn't change that?

"I've heard nothing but great things about Joe," Pickett said. "I've been watching him since I was 10 years old. Total respect for Joe, what he's done and I'm excited to get to work with him, too."

Pickett previously said, upon arriving via trade in March, that he hoped to get an opportunity to win the No. 1 job. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski also endorsed the former first-round draft pick, who began his NFL career with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, arguing that "Kenny Pickett's a guy that I believe in, that we believe in."

2025 NFL mock draft: Shedeur Sanders falls to Saints, Steelers fill need at quarterback Jared Dubin

It's possible both Pickett and Flacco will end up competing with a rookie as well. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam admitted the team would like to address the position via the draft, if the right prospect is available. Team brass has spent extensive time evaluating this year's top quarterbacks, including Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and Alabama's Jalen Milroe, each of whom is likely to be an early-round selection.