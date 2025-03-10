Kenny Pickett paid his dues for a year and will now get a chance to be a starter again. The former Steelers first-round pick and Eagles backup quarterback is being dealt from Philadelphia to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for fellow quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Pickett, 26, will get a chance to be the Browns starting quarterback as Deshaun Watson continues to recover from an Achilles injury that could sideline him for the entire 2025 season.

An accomplished college quarterback who led Pitt to an ACC title in 2021, Pickett won his lone start during his lone season with the Super Bowl champion Eagles. He went 15-10 as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback but was 12-4 in his final 16 starts that saw him finish the game. Pickett tallied six fourth-quarter comebacks and seven game-winning drives during his time with the Steelers.

While he led the Steelers to more wins than losses, it seemed that more people focused on Pickett's stats during his time in Pittsburgh. He threw as many interceptions (13) as touchdowns with the Steelers, who traded him to Philadelphia last offseason shortly after the team acquired Russell Wilson.

Pickett will get another fresh start with the Browns, while the Eagles also have a new quarterback (Thompson-Robinson) and an extra pick in this year's draft.

Here's our instant analysis on this trade.

Kenny Pickett PHI • QB • #7 CMP% 59.5 YDs 291 TD 2 INT 1 YD/Att 6.93 View Profile

Browns: A

Cleveland needed to do something at quarterback with Watson being out for the foreseeable future. While it surely isn't done adding to its QB room, the acquisition of Pickett is a good start. In Pickett, the Browns have acquired a young quarterback who has 26 starts under his belt. Pickett's potential is still unknown as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Part of Pickett's shortcomings in Pittsburgh can be attributed to the fact that he played for an offensive coordinator (Matt Canada) who was fired during his second season. Pickett showed signs of growth in Philadelphia last year while being coached by now-Saints head coach Kellen Moore. It's safe to say Browns head coach and offensive guru Kevin Stefanski feels he can continue to help Pickett grow as a starting NFL quarterback.

Pickett is mobile, confident and can make things happen outside of the pocket. He does have a history of injuries, however, and his deep ball and accuracy have drawn some warranted criticism.

Pickett is going to a good team from a schematic standpoint. After playing for run-first teams his first three seasons, Pickett will do so again in Cleveland. The Browns just need to add more pieces to their offense if they want Pickett to maximize his potential.

Eagles: B-

Credit the Eagles for trading Pickett now instead of dragging things out. Philadelphia has its long-term starter in Jalen Hurts and a capable backup that like Pickett has untapped potential in Tanner McKee. Thompson-Robinson showed flashes of his potential during his two years with the Browns, but he is still a project. The Eagles also deserve credit for dealing Pickett to a team where he has a chance to start again.

Along with getting Thompson-Robinson, the Eagles also got a decent draft pick. Teams covet draft picks more than ever, so getting a fifth-rounder for a quarterback who spent the 2024 season as a backup is no small thing. The Commanders, for example, gave up a fifth-round pick to acquire former 49ers All-Pro wideout Deebo Samuel.

The only real criticism with the trade from the Eagles' standpoint is that it hurts their depth at the most important position in all of sports. The Eagles had arguably the deepest QB room in the NFL last year, depth that was needed after Hurts and Pickett both suffered injuries late in the season.

But if McKee proves to be a capable backup and Thompson-Robinson is an adequate QB3, then the Eagles should be in great shape once again.