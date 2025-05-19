The Cleveland Browns begin OTA workouts next week with four additions headlining an active quarterback room featuring veteran Joe Flacco, recent trade acquisition Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

And with Deshaun Watson recovering from an Achilles injury, an early favorite for starting quarterback honors emerges. According to Browns beat writer Mary Cay Cabot of Cleveland.com, don't expect Gabriel or Sanders to see much playing time, at least early in their careers.

"It's a tough call before we've even seen the first practice of organized team activities, but I know Kenny Pickett heads in as the frontrunner to win the starting job at the outset," Cabot wrote Sunday. "He'll take the initial first-team reps in OTAs and probably the mandatory minicamp, and it seems like it's his job to try to keep for now."

The Browns signed Flacco as a free agent earlier before trading for Pickett, who playing sparingly with the Eagles after two seasons with the Steelers. Cleveland selected Gabriel, a Heisman Trophy finalist at Oregon, in the third round last month prior to taking Sanders in the fifth.

Flacco led the Browns to the 2023 playoffs he spent last season with the Colts. FanDuel Sportsbook's current early odds suggest over 3.5 wins for the Browns this season (-280). Eclipsing 5.5 wins will be more of a challenge in Cleveland (+125).

Despite receiving numerous early-round projections, Sanders has not expressed concern with why he tumbled and instead is focused on the next step of his career in the NFL.

"I think what happened was I had a great interview and a great process with the Browns and that's why they were able to pick me," Sanders said. "Anything outside the organization is really a non-factor to me now. This is my focus."

Sanders won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the top upperclassman quarterback in college football for the 2024 season. The unanimous Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year picked up numerous first-team All-American selections after his record-breaking senior year before skipping the NFL Combine's individual workout sessions in favor of private workouts with various franchises.