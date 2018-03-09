Kenny Stills fights for social justice, meets Colin Kaepernick on trip through South

Kenny Stills isn't shy when it comes to looking injustice in the face. He was one of the Dolphins' ongoing protesters during the national anthem last year, alongside Michael Thomas and Julius Thomas, and he was curious about why many players were so late to the protesting party. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Stills took part of this offseason to hop in an RV, stay off of his phone as much as possible, and take a road trip through the South to see what he could find.

Last month I took a road trip through the south to see the work being done in the fight for equality and social justice. Didn't spend much time on my phone because I wanted to be fully in the moment.



Here’s a mini-journal of the things that went down (THREAD) -- — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 7, 2018

Stills' entire thread can be found here, and even though it's in Twitter's chopped up short-form, it's worth the read. Here are some of the highlights. Stills started his trip by joining a protest in Florida's state capitol city of Tallahassee.

Stop 1 // Tallahassee



Met w/ Dream Defenders to protest for fair treatment of incarcerated individuals. Was my first time on the front lines. Empowering feeling to be apart of! ✊🏽 Although those in charge wouldn't open a dialogue, we made our voices heard pic.twitter.com/FZoJDeaYj5 — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 7, 2018

The fair treatment of incarcerated inmates is an issue that has been close to Colin Kaepernick and other protesting NFL players for some time. Kaepernick's influence on Stills is clear. Kaepernick started the protests during the national anthem before the 2016 season, and Stills followed suit. Since sparking the protesting firestorm, Kaepernick has left the 49ers and become an activist in his own right, while filing a grievance against the NFL's owners alleging he's being blackballed for his political stance.

After a hiatus in Los Angeles, Stills stopped at Charlotte to head to a Women's March.

Stop 3 // Charlotte



Flew back to ATL and drove to Charlotte for the Women's March. Wanted to go last year, so I was hype to make it this time. Our country needs more women in positions of power & leadership. Will always be a huge supporter in their fight for equality pic.twitter.com/5g4VVizAm3 — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 7, 2018

Another stop on his trip was the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tenn., which is built around the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in while standing on a balcony on April 4, 1968.

After GW Carver we went to the National Civil Rights Museum. Super emotional experience! Learned so much about the work of Dr. King, but also all of the others who dedicated their lives to battling for equality and justice. pic.twitter.com/nWcPgMr35R — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 7, 2018

Stills said that visiting the museum helped to understand some of the actions of protesters -- actions that he has mimicked in his own way.

Stop 6 // NOLA



Was dope to be back! Got to catch up w a couple homies & participated in @yourrightscamp w @Kaepernick7 & his amazing team. Camp blew me away! It was an honor to be a part & connect w others that are like minded. Proud & inspired by the work my brother is doing! pic.twitter.com/xOycoV8i4L — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 7, 2018

Then, of course, came New Orleans, the home of Stills' first NFL team, the Saints. He met up with Kaepernick there, and talked about Kaepernick's camp. The inspiration is clear in Stills' actions. His admiration for Kaepernick stretches deep, from him picking up Kaepernick's causes to mimicking his form of protest.

Stills' journey was 10 stops, and it ended in Montgomery.

Over the course of the trip, Stills spoke to high schoolers and kids on a number of topics. One of his biggest takeaways was the importance of mentorship --- helping young kids find their way -- and how time is more valuable than money.

One of my biggest takeaways is how valuable our time is to others. Next time you go to write a check think about volunteering your time instead. Mentorship is the most direct route to impacting the next generation. — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 7, 2018

For Stills, his road trip was about becoming more in-tune with a protest that is important to him. Stills said at one point that protesting players and officers of the law are on the same side, and he seems to truly believe that.

His road trip is also more proof that NFL players who talk about social justice or kneel during the anthem aren't just doing it to do it. They want to facilitate change. And seeing what can be improved is half the battle. Stills is 25 years old. He already seems wise beyond his years.