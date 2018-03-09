Kenny Stills fights for social justice, meets Colin Kaepernick on trip through South
Stills, who started his NFL career in New Orleans before heading to Miami, shared a travel log of his trip
Kenny Stills isn't shy when it comes to looking injustice in the face. He was one of the Dolphins' ongoing protesters during the national anthem last year, alongside Michael Thomas and Julius Thomas, and he was curious about why many players were so late to the protesting party. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Stills took part of this offseason to hop in an RV, stay off of his phone as much as possible, and take a road trip through the South to see what he could find.
Stills' entire thread can be found here, and even though it's in Twitter's chopped up short-form, it's worth the read. Here are some of the highlights. Stills started his trip by joining a protest in Florida's state capitol city of Tallahassee.
The fair treatment of incarcerated inmates is an issue that has been close to Colin Kaepernick and other protesting NFL players for some time. Kaepernick's influence on Stills is clear. Kaepernick started the protests during the national anthem before the 2016 season, and Stills followed suit. Since sparking the protesting firestorm, Kaepernick has left the 49ers and become an activist in his own right, while filing a grievance against the NFL's owners alleging he's being blackballed for his political stance.
After a hiatus in Los Angeles, Stills stopped at Charlotte to head to a Women's March.
Another stop on his trip was the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tenn., which is built around the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in while standing on a balcony on April 4, 1968.
Stills said that visiting the museum helped to understand some of the actions of protesters -- actions that he has mimicked in his own way.
Then, of course, came New Orleans, the home of Stills' first NFL team, the Saints. He met up with Kaepernick there, and talked about Kaepernick's camp. The inspiration is clear in Stills' actions. His admiration for Kaepernick stretches deep, from him picking up Kaepernick's causes to mimicking his form of protest.
Stills' journey was 10 stops, and it ended in Montgomery.
Over the course of the trip, Stills spoke to high schoolers and kids on a number of topics. One of his biggest takeaways was the importance of mentorship --- helping young kids find their way -- and how time is more valuable than money.
For Stills, his road trip was about becoming more in-tune with a protest that is important to him. Stills said at one point that protesting players and officers of the law are on the same side, and he seems to truly believe that.
His road trip is also more proof that NFL players who talk about social justice or kneel during the anthem aren't just doing it to do it. They want to facilitate change. And seeing what can be improved is half the battle. Stills is 25 years old. He already seems wise beyond his years.
-
Agent's Take: What three QBs should seek
A former NFL agent shares his thoughts on what three available QBs should ask for in free...
-
Chris Long unsure about playing in 2018
The veteran Eagles defensive end is coming off his second straight Super Bowl win
-
Mock: Browns get QB, but not at No. 1
The Browns take a QB, but not with their first pick
-
5 landing spots for Tyrann Mathieu
The Cards and Mathieu could be headed for a divorce but the defensive back won't be out of...
-
What the Seahawks will look like in 2018
Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports joins Will Brinson on the Pick Six Podcast to talk about Le'Veon...
-
Shaquem Griffin will make mark in NFL
Shaquem Griffin has already overcome so much and is weeks away from being drafted in the N...