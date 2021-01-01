The Buffalo Bills are looking for added help at wide receiver in time for the playoffs, despite their offense putting up near record-setting numbers for the franchise. Buffalo is expected to sign free agent wide receiver Kenny Stills after a scheduled visit, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Stills, a deep-ball receiver by trade, struggled in his 10 games for the Houston Texans this season, catching only 11 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. He was released by Houston in November.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott wouldn't elaborate on the impending Stills visit and its correlation to Cole Beasley's knee injury. Beasley is out for Sunday's regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins and didn't practice all week. If the Bills finalize the signing of Stills, the odds increase Beasley is out for the wild-card game as well.

"He's a player that (Bills general manager) Brandon (Beane) has had his eye on for some time now," McDermott said, per the Buffalo News. "Nothing is official to this point."

The Bills have also activated wide receiver John Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list, as he'll play Sunday after not being listed on the final injury report. Buffalo will enter the playoffs with Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Brown as the top three options at wide receiver if Beasley is out -- with Stills providing much-needed depth if he signs.

Stills has averaged 15.6 yards per catch in his career for three teams with 37 touchdowns in eight seasons. Stills has recorded 18 touchdown catches for 30-plus yards since his rookie year (2013), tied for the fifth-most in the NFL. Buffalo has set a franchise record for passing yards in a season (4,243) and is three receiving touchdowns away from meeting the franchise record in that category (39). Adding Stills is another weapon to an already potent offense.