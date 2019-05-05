Kentucky Derby 2019: Saints send out perfect tweet after controversial replay finish

The Saints were definitely watching the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, and we know that because they sent out the perfect tweet after a controversial finish led to Country House being named the winner.

If you missed the race, Maximum Security crossed the finish line first...

Maximum Security broke loose from the pack to win the 145th running of the @KentuckyDerby! #KYDerby pic.twitter.com/WuBZIEArLm — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 4, 2019

... but he didn't win due to an objection that led to an inquiry into whether or not Maximum Security made contact with another horse in the race. The stewards at Churchill Downs reviewed the tape and Maximum Security was disqualified after it was determined that he bumped another horse. The ruling meant that second-place finisher Country House was now the winner.

Basically, the race was decided by instant replay, and the Saints took notice.

🧐 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 4, 2019

That one emoji says everything without saying anything. In a nutshell, it seems the Saints are trying to say, "Oh look, someone actually knows how instant replay is supposed to work."

As you probably remember, the Saints likely would have been playing in the Super Bowl if they hadn't gotten hosed by one of the worst no-calls in NFL history during the fourth quarter of the NFC title game. The no-call came on a play where Nickell Robey-Coleman obliterated TommyLee Lewis well before the arrival of the ball on a passing play that should have been ruled pass interference.

The missed call was so bad that the NFL changed its replay system to make sure it never happens again. Under rules that will be implemented in 2019, coaches can now challenge pass-interference penalties, including ones that go uncalled on the field.

Since the new rule won't change what happened in the NFC title game, Saints fans now seem to be hoping that someone at Churchill Downs can retroactively do something about it.

Saints fans have now filed an inquiry at Churchill Downs hoping for an overrule — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) May 4, 2019

The Kentucky Derby officials just announced it was pass interference and the Saints are going to the Super Bowl — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) May 4, 2019

The Saints could have used those Derby stewards in the NFC Championship game! What a reversal! — Bryan Houston (@bryanhouston) May 4, 2019

As you can see, the Saints jokes were flying after the derby.

There's been an objection in the Kentucky Derby, so the officials are looking at the tape. I think it's no foul, but you can judge for yourself: pic.twitter.com/kz9166AZEi — R.J. White (@rjwhite1) May 4, 2019

Did I just watch the Kentucky Derby or a Saints game? #hotassmess — Mid City Yacht Club (@mcycNOLA) May 4, 2019

New Orleans #Saints coach Sean Payton has already protested this #Derby result. pic.twitter.com/cJ379RfZAT — Michael Grant (@MichaelGrant_CJ) May 4, 2019

“Congrats to the New Orleans Saints on winning the 2019 Super Bowl” - the Kentucky Derby — Jalen Cooper (@jalen_cooper) May 4, 2019

If the Saints had a review booth like Kentucky Derby they would have another Super Bowl Trophy. #ifyournotfirstyourlast — Chadwick (@EldridgeChad) May 4, 2019

Of course, maybe it's for the best that the stewards at Churchill Downs aren't in charge of instant replay in the NFL.

That review lasted seven times longer than the actual race. If that happened in an NFL game, the review would last 21 hours #KentuckyDerby2019 — John Breech (@johnbreech) May 4, 2019

