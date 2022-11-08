The Baltimore Ravens' running game showed up against the New Orleans Saints in their 27-13 victory on Monday night. The away team ended the night not just with the victory, but an impressive 188 yards on the ground on 40 attempts.

Kenyan Drake was the team leader in rushing yards with 93 of his own, as well as two touchdowns. After the game, Drake spoke about Baltimore's run game and the approach of the team as a whole.

"The human can only take so much. It was just pounding down in and down out," Drake said via the Associated Press. "That's just what this team is all about -- just continuing to wear teams down and grind them out with four quarters of football."

The Ravens averaged 4.7 yards per carry and 14 of their 23 first downs came from their run game. Thanks in large part to their rushing dominance, the Ravens recorded only one three-and-out against the Saints.

"If you can stand up to that, more power to you, but more times than not we're going to win that battle," Drake said.

The passing game was not at the same level, but the run game did enough to make up for it.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was 12 of 22 with 133 yards and a touchdown, with Drake as the leading receiver with only 24 yards.

Jackson did use his feet to make a difference, rushing for 82 yards on 11 carries.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh appreciates that when Jackson does not have the best game in the air, he can still produce on the ground.

"I do not take it for granted," Harbaugh said, via NFL.com. "I think I said, 'Wow,' a couple of times. Lamar plays on a different level. You can't just look at the passing stats."

With the win, the Ravens improved to 6-3 and remain in first place in the AFC North. Baltimore will play host to the Carolina Panthers following their Week 10 bye.