The Arizona Cardinals have a few free agency decisions to make, one which involves the long-term future of Kenyan Drake. Arizona placed the transition tag on Drake last season, paying him $8.483 million in 2020. Arizona didn't exactly get the bang for its buck with Drake, allowing the veteran running back to ponder his future with the team.

Drake isn't too concerned about his future in Arizona, understanding what the Cardinals have to do to put the team in the best position possible.

"Once we get to that bridge, we'll cross it," Drake said on his free agency to "Good Morning Football". "It hasn't really been too much dialogue right now. I know the league and the teams are trying to figure out the cap room, that type of situation. So like I said, once we cross that bridge, we'll get there. But as of right now, I'm just kind of focusing on making sure I put my best foot forward in this offseason, get to that 1,000 yards."

Drake finished 13th in the league in rushing with 955 yards and was just one of eight running backs with 10 rushing touchdowns in 2020. He averaged just 4.0 yards per carry, 41st out of 52 qualified running backs -- so that's where the Cardinals will have to decide if he's worth the long-term investment. Chase Edmonds is still on the roster, coming off a season where he finished with 850 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns, despite playing just 46% of the snaps.

Drake finished with 1,092 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns, attaining one of his goals from last season. Whether Drake returns to Arizona or not, he knows what he wants from his next team.

"I would just appreciate a team coming in and allowing me to continue playing my game, help the team win games, be a versatile playmaker out the backfield," Drake said. "I didn't get to 1,000 rushing this year as a goal of mine and I'm pretty sure the O-line and everybody else who was trying to get me there. But three straight years with 1,000 yards rushing and receiving, so just trying to continue to get better year in and year out."