Kenyan Drake trade grade: Cardinals don't give up much to Dolphins for needed running back help

The Arizona Cardinals pulled off a stunner Monday morning, acquiring Kenyan Drake from the Miami Dolphins for a conditional draft pick in the 2020 draft. The pick is reportedly a sixth-round pick in 2020 that can become a fifth-round pick if certain conditions are met. Arizona needed Drake more than initially thought, given the injury status of the top three running backs on their roster while the Dolphins continue their massive 2020 draft haul.

Here are the trade grades for each team:

Cardinals: A-

A deal like this had to be done for the Cardinals, given the state of the running back position, with the constant injuries to David Johnson, D.J. Foster and now Chase Edmonds. Johnson is expected to be out this week with knee, ankle and back injuries while Edmonds is reportedly out multiple weeks with a hamstring injury. It's unknown whether Foster (hamstring) will be back this week after missing the past two games, but he has no carries this year. The Cardinals struck fast in order to acquire Drake, who was the Dolphins' leading rusher with 55.1 percent of the snaps this season, but not used properly in Miami. Drake was averaging a career low 3.7 yards per carry in 47 carries, having just 174 yards and no touchdowns this year. This is behind the Dolphins offensive line, so it's hard to examine how effective Drake has been, but he's a starting caliber running back.

Before the Dolphins punted on 2019, Drake was coming off his career-best season. Drake had 535 rushing yards and four touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry, and had 53 catches for 477 yards and five touchdowns. Arizona will certainly play Drake a significant amount of snaps Thursday and have a much needed insurance policy for Johnson and Edmonds, only costing them a sixth-round pick at the moment. Drake will be a free agent after the season, but the Cardinals need him for the final eight games of 2019. Once Johnson returns, Drake will become a valuable running back for the Cardinals as a No. 2 option and a valuable depth piece when Edmonds eventually comes back. The Cardinals were in line to start Alfred Morris Thursday prior to acquiring Drake. They could have done so much worse, but ended up getting a valuable asset that can thrive in head coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense.

Dolphins: A-

The Dolphins continue their quest to own every pick in the 2020 draft. Well not really, but they certainly have an impressive haul. The Dolphins have three first-round picks, two second-round picks, a third, a fourth, and a fifth-round pick. Eight picks in the first five rounds with the potential to be nine if certain parameters are met in the Drake trade. The Dolphins are actually getting back their own fifth-round pick, which they gave up to the Cardinals in April from the Josh Rosen trade. If the pick becomes a fifth, the Dolphins will get the current No. 2 pick in the fifth round for a player they weren't going to re-sign anyway. If they get the fifth-round pick back, you can view the deal as they traded for Josh Rosen, giving up Kenyan Drake and a second-round pick. The Dolphins are going to have 13 picks in this draft to rebuild their roster and more will be coming. They'll also have the worst record in the NFL (or so we think), but it's possible Miami does know what it's doing.