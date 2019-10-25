Kenyan Drake trade rumors: Landing spots, projected cost for Dolphins running back at NFL deadline

Kenyan Drake's time with the Miami Dolphins appears to be nearing it's end with the Oct. 29 trade deadline around the corner. The team is reportedly taking calls on the running back and would move him at the right price as they continue to stockpile assets for their rebuild.

With his name firmly on the block, here's a rundown of why Drake has value, why the Dolphins are shopping him and who is most likely to land him in a deal:

Why is he worth trading for?

Drake has a pretty strong pedigree. He came into the league as a third-round pick out of Alabama and, so far, has been able to produce when given the opportunity both as a true runner and pass catcher out of the backfield. His best year in the league came last year when he was able to total over a thousand yards from scrimmage to go along with nine touchdowns. In 2018, Drake was also able to average a respectable 4.5 yards per-carry. He's immensely talented and appears to just be scratching the surface of his potential.

Why would he be traded?

The Dolphins are looking towards the long-term. While Drake is just 25-years-old, he is set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, so Miami would likely look to recoup some value for him before he departs in free agency. Second year back Mark Walton has also been seeing an uptick in carries, which forces Drake out of some opportunities.

Where could he end up?

Detroit Lions: The connection here is pretty obvious. Detroit just lost Kerryon Johnson for essentially the rest of the season after placing him on injured reserve and now have Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic as the main figureheads in the backfield. The Lions could view Drake as an upgrade over these two and slot him in as Johnson's replacement as they continue to try and contend for a playoff spot in the NFC. Drake's skill set as both a runner and pass catcher also mirrors what Johnson was able to do when healthy.

Tennessee Titans: Dion Lewis hasn't been the perfect compliment to Derrick Henry. Through seven games, he's rushed for just 57 yards and caught 14 passes for 61 yards. The Titans can get out of Lewis' contract with minimal cap implications this offseason, so they could begin that process of phasing him out with an addition like Drake, who would almost certainly produce at a higher level in this Tennessee offense.

Buffalo Bills: The Bills are surprisingly in contention in the AFC with a 5-1 record entering Week 8. Given that, they may be buyers at the deadline and could use some help in the backfield. Rookie Devin Singletary has been banged up and has struggled to find his footing this year. Meanwhile, Frank Gore has looked great, but there's no denying that he's defying age. The 36-year-old has 388 yards rushing on 4.5 yards per-carry this season, but it would still behoove Buffalo to check in on Drake and see if Miami will move him within the division. His presence would not only lessen the workload of Gore, but also give a little bit more youth and versatility to that backfield.

What would it cost?

The Dolphins want (and need) draft capital to continue to help their rebuild, so that's what they'll be looking for in any deal involving Drake. Given that he's set to become a free agent at the end of this season, rumors of them asking for a third round pick seem to be a bit optimistic on the part of Miami. In reality, they are most likely looking at a Day 3 selection in return for Drake.

Projected cost: 2020 fourth round pick.