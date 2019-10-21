Kerryon Johnson reportedly expected to miss 'some time' with knee injury

Lions running back Kerryon Johnson is expected to miss "some time" with a right knee injury he suffered in Detroit's loss to the Vikings in Week 7, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. At the moment, Johnson is considered week to week.

Johnson seemingly suffered the injury in the first quarter of that loss to Minnesota. He took a carry (his final one of the afternoon) six yards, was taken down by Vikings pass rusher Anthony Barr and Lions tight end Jesse James rolled over him. After that play, Johnson limped to the sideline. He did return for a moment, but then was out for the rest of the game and was seen on the stationary bike on the sideline.

Johnson ran just five times for 23 yards against the Vikings before exiting due to the injury. Detroit finished the game with 81 yards rushing on 4.1 yards per carry against Minnesota in Johnson's absence after turning to backup Ty Johnson.

While Johnson is reportedly slated to miss some time, the back did see doctors on Monday morning and head coach Matt Patricia relayed to reporters that "he said he was fine," so this absence doesn't appear to be one that'll last all too long.

Johnson is in the midst of his second season with the Lions and has 308 rushing yards and two touchdowns through six games played. He also has nine receptions for 126 yards and a score.

With him sidelined, the reins will likely be given to rookie Ty Johnson, who was selected by Detroit in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He led the Lions in carries (10) against Minnesota and rushed for 29 yards, while also catching all four of his targets for 28 yards. Fellow running back J.D. McKissic could also see an additional workload.