There is perhaps no free agent market more interesting -- and more crowded -- this offseason than the group at safety. A slew of high-profile, quality starters were recently released, and any team in need of some help on the back end is going to have plenty of options to choose from.

One of those teams is the Chicago Bears. And the Bears hosted former two-time All-Pro Kevin Byard for a free agent visit on Friday, according to NFL Media.

Byard, who turns 31 this offseason, spent the first seven-plus seasons of his career with the Titans before a midseason trade sent him to the Eagles last year. He played 10 games in Philadelphia before he was released last week in a move that saved the Eagles $13 million against the cap.

Byard finished the 2023 season with just one interception, marking only the second time in the last seven years that he didn't pick off at least four passes. The last time he did that was 2020, and he followed up that season with five picks and the second Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro berths of his career in 2021.

The Bears have one safety locked in in third-year man Jaquan Brisker, but need a player who can serve as a complement next to him. They are armed with over $62 million in cap space, and armed with both the No. 1 pick in the draft and the possibility that they trade incumbent starting quarterback Justin Fields, there is an opportunity for them to dramatically reshape their roster this offseason. Byard made not be a long-term answer at safety, but signing him would give them a strong option next to Brisker and the opportunity to search for a successor while he continues to play at a high level.