Kevin Durant had a busy Sunday. The future Hall of Famer finally got traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets in the second blockbuster trade of the summer in the NBA.

Durant was on stage for a panel at Fanatics Fest when the trade news broke and offered his immediate reaction. He got his wish of going to one of the young Texas teams to pursue a third championship, but this marks the fourth team change of Durant's career. His last two have not gone according to plan; neither Brooklyn nor Phoenix lived up to expectations with star-studded rosters featuring Durant.

While he gets set to set up shop in a new home in Houston, the Prince George's county native hasn't changed his allegiances when it comes to the NFL. Still a diehard Commanders fan, Durant decided to stir the pot a bit with another star who currently calls Texas home. During an interview with Kay Adams alongside Cowboys EDGE rusher Micah Parsons, Durant predicted that Parsons will play for the Commanders within the next two years.

Parsons didn't seem particularly thrilled by KD's proclamation and tried to shut it down by noting that the only person he rocks with on the Cowboys' rival is coach Dan Quinn (his old defensive coordinator in Dallas). KD noted that's all he needs, and he clearly enjoyed prodding Parsons some.

Durant would certainly know a thing or two about changing teams in a manner that infuriates a fan base. It took a long time for Thunder fans to move on from Durant's departure for the Warriors in 2016 -- although everyone seems all good now nearly 10 years later. Cowboys fans would feel similarly if Parsons (who is still waiting on his contract extension from Dallas) bounced for their divisional rivals in the nation's capital.

This mostly seemed like Commanders fan KD taking advantage of the moment to mess with Cowboys fans and Parsons, but we'll find out in a few years if he ends up being right.