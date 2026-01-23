Former Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders defensive lineman Kevin Johnson was pronounced dead after being found unconscious Wednesday morning at a homeless encampment in Los Angeles, according to the Associated Press. Johnson, 55, died from "blunt head trauma and stab wounds," the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities are investigating and believe Johnson was living at the homeless encampment at the time of his death. According to the AP, Johnson's friends believe health issues in his post-playing career contributed to his unstable living situation.

The New England Patriots selected Johnson out of Texas Southern in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL Draft. The Patriots released him before the season, but he caught on for a brief stint on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad.

Johnson's NFL career found some traction in August 1995 when the Eagles claimed him off of waivers. That season, Johnson appeared in 11 games, starting one, while accumulating 19 tackles, six sacks and a defensive touchdown. Johnson also saw action in two playoff games that season, notching two tackles.

In 1996, Johnson appeared in 12 games for Philadelphia and started in five. He totaled 24 tackles and a sack that fall, but the Eagles released him in December. Johnson signed with the Raiders ahead of the 1997 season, and he played in 15 games while recording 11 total tackles.

After his NFL career came to an end, Johnson went to the Arena Football League, where he won an Arena Bowl championship with the Orlando Predators in 1998 and lost in the Arena Bowl in 1999. Johnson also played for the Los Angeles Avengers from 2000-01.