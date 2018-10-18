Kevin McDermott's missing pinky tip is apparently still somewhere at the Los Angeles Coliseum
The mystery surrounding a missing piece of the Vikings longsnapper's finger grows with this latest clue
Dan Bailey's first field goal attempt as a Viking against the Rams in Week 4 didn't go as planned. Yes, he made the kick (albeit it was a bank) and yes, the longsnapper-to-holder exchange went off without a hitch. However, longsnapper Kevin McDermott got the tip of his pinky jammed in a Rams player's facemask, reportedly tearing part of it off.
You can see him looking at his finger here.
What was McDermott thinking in that moment?
"I was just kind of like, 'Huh. That doesn't look right,'" he said, per The Associated Press.
It very much wasn't right. McDermott, however, wasn't going to be held back. He took the field again before halftime, with emergency longsnapper David Morgan filling in for him in the interim.
McDermott had surgery the next day, but to this day, it appears that McDermott's pinky haunts the Los Angeles Coliseum. Despite the best efforts of Vikings' "specialists" (whatever that means, since it's unlikely the Vikings have pinky-finding specialists), they couldn't find his pinky at halftime, according to The St. Paul Pioneer Press's Chris Tomasson.
Ew.
The Rams play on natural turf, so you've got to think that McDermott's finger is long gone by now. The Rams, however, haven't played at home since that game. If they come back to the Coliseum on Oct. 28 unable to snap the ball on special teams, we may have a cosmic reason why.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Joe Thomas: Suspend Burfict for year
Burfict continues to live up to his reputation as one of the NFL's dirtiest players
-
Broncos-Cardinals statistics to know
Everything you need to know about the Thursday night battle in Denver
-
Eli is a streamer, Kirk is a sleeper
Heath Cummings and Stephen Oh join Will Brinson on the Pick Six Podcast
-
LOOK: Kirk Cousins goes off in huddle
'You can suffocate him! You can suffocate him! Make him miserable!'
-
Week 7 NFL picks, bets, best parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 7
-
Week 7 picks: Ravens over Saints
Joe Flacco is playing well and the Ravens defense is impressive