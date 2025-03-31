Aaron Rodgers may or may not be getting closer to a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the meantime, the Minnesota Vikings have again addressed their own ties to the free agent quarterback, with coach Kevin O'Connell confirming Monday that the team "evaluated" Rodgers as a potential 2025 starter but remains committed to J.J. McCarthy as the top signal-caller going into the spring.

"J.J. is having a great offseason," O'Connell told NFL Network of the second-year quarterback. "Hopefully he ends up being our starting quarterback. He's in a great position to do that."

O'Connell added that the Vikings have "had a quarterback plan in place" since Kirk Cousins' departure last offseason. That plan began with Sam Darnold, and "propelling Sam to where he belongs," and continued with the selection of McCarthy early in the 2024 draft. Rodgers' release from the New York Jets this offseason simply prompted Vikings brass to reevaluate that plan for 2025.

"Aaron and I have known each for a long time," O'Connell said. "I can't even put into words the amount of respect I have for Aaron. So when it became a possibility that Aaron may have interest in playing for the Minnesota Vikings, our job -- [general manager] Kwesi [Adofo-Mensah], myself, amongst many others -- is to evaluate what that looks like. ... Where we ended up, after some personal dialogue with Aaron, [was] we wanted to make sure J.J. feels that he's in a position to hit the ground running this spring."

O'Connell didn't forecast beyond spring, which keeps to the Vikings' public script regarding the position.

Adofo-Mensah indicated previously that McCarthy opening 2025 as the starting quarterback is "the outcome we want and ... the outcome we're headed toward," but the general manager also declined to close the door on additional conversations with Rodgers, who remains unsigned.

"Right now, given all our scenario-planning, we're happy with our room," Adofo-Mensah said. "We got to a place where everyone was transparent. ... We didn't think it was the right move at this time. It is also his decision whether he signs with another team. ... [but] for me to sit here and say anything's 100% forever, that's just not the job. So obviously things can change."