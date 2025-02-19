PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the promotion of Kevin Patullo as offensive coordinator on Wednesday, the fourth offensive coordinator the team has employed since Nick Sirianni took over as head coach five years ago.

For Jalen Hurts, Patullo will be his sixth play caller in his six NFL seasons. Hurts has been used to the change of play callers over his college and pro career, but didn't want to put any expectations on Patullo when he was asked about his former passing game coordinator prior to the hire.

"He'd have a different role, so it's hard to compare that role to this role because his job is going to demand something totally different of him," Hurts said last week. "I have a lot of confidence in him and what he's shown, however, I know over the years, it's out of my jurisdiction. Just kind of taking things as they come and try to go out there and be the best I can be and learn and evolve."

Hurts has certainly had his fair share of different play callers since graduating high school. The Eagles quarterback has now had 12 play callers in his 10 seasons at the college and professional level, an astonishing amount for any quarterback.

Eagles promote Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator after Kellen Moore's departure to Saints Tyler Sullivan

Jalen Hurts play callers -- since freshman year at Alabama (2016)

Year Play caller(s) School/Team 2016 Lane Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian Alabama 2017 Brian Daboll and Mike Locksley Alabama 2018 Mike Locksley and Josh Gattis Alabama 2019 Lincoln Riley Oklahoma 2020 Doug Pederson Eagles 2021 Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen Eagles 2022 Shane Steichen Eagles 2023 Brian Johnson Eagles 2024 Kellen Moore Eagles 2025 Kevin Patullo Eagles

Even with all the different play callers since high school, Hurts has still compiled an 89-20 record as a full-time starter in college and the NFL. He's made the playoffs in all of those seasons, with four title game appearances, a top-two finish in the MVP and Heisman Trophy voting, and a Super Bowl championship with a Super Bowl MVP.

Regardless of all the changes, Hurts has managed to stay the course and continue to win.

"I have a ton of respect for Kellen, what he's been able to do, the ideas he's had that he brought to us, to this team, and definitely poured more into me in terms of knowledge and I was able to take that away from him and I'll be able to build on that," Hurts said. "I know this is a talented team and we've never shied away from these type of adjustments.

"However, you know how important continuity is to me, and I think the most important thing when you move forward is about trying to build that chemistry. For us an offense, the more assertive I became throughout the year, the more in sync, the more rhythm we had."

Patullo and previous offensive coordinator Kellen Moore were heavily involved in the game plan on Fridays, along with the play-calling strategies and the change in flow of the game. Both coaches were attached at the hip in 2024, making Patullo a more natural choice with the Eagles keeping a basis of Moore's offense.

"There's been a lot of changes, a lot of different things, and I know every coordinator has their own approach and their own way of seeing it, but it's just about meshing it," Hurts said. "I think in fullness, if there was a chance to have continuity, I think there could be ... well, I don't know if we'll ever know."

The Eagles will get something close with Patullo. Perhaps he'll actually be around for consecutive seasons, but this also ties in to Hurts' incredible success at quarterback. The more Hurts wins, the more likely his coaches get poached by other teams for a higher position.

The circle of life in the NFL.