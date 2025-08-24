Stunned that coach Kevin Stefanski benched him late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, Shedeur Sanders looked on as Tyler Huntley led the Cleveland Browns on a game-winning drive. Sanders played the entire second half for the Browns, but the offense came up empty over five possessions, including four three-and-outs and five sacks.

"Obviously we didn't play great as an offense in the second half, that's never on one person, so we can be better in a bunch of areas," Stefanski said, before acknowledging Sanders was fine when asked about his health. "Just felt like we wanted to give Snoop (Huntley) the last drive."

Cameras showed Sanders say something to Stefanki on the sideline after the decision, but Stefanski said it was nothing. Sanders asked for his helmet from a teammate before Huntley trotted toward the huddle with the rest of the offense.

"He's a competitive kid, but the plan was to go with Snoop there," Stefanski said. "I wouldn't make any more of it than that."

Sanders was one of four Browns quarterbacks to play, finishing 3-of-6 for 14 yards, his first action since his preseason debut earlier this month when he turned heads against the Carolina Panthers.

"I didn't know I was out," Sanders said after the game. "Yeah, I didn't know. I was on a bike, I was powering up. I was powering up for that two minute drive because that's just a situation every quarterback dreams for. That's many situations I've been in before, and I thought I was in, so then he told me I wasn't in and I was like, 'OK.'"

Joe Flacco is designated as Cleveland's Week 1 starter and was sharp in Saturday's finale Flacco completed nine of his 10 pass attempts for 71 yards and a touchdown. Flacco was on the field for three drives, capping the second with a 15-yard touchdown heave to rookie tight end Harold Fannin.

Tuesday is the NFL's deadline for the 53-man roster, leaving Cleveland with a decision to make between Sanders and offseason signing Kenny Pickett, whose hamstring injury limited his availability.

Sanders, a fifth-round pick, suffered an oblique strain during practice prior to the Browns' second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles and didn't have an opportunity to carry over momentum seized against the Panthers in the preseason opener.