After he led them to a surprising upset victory over the division rival Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, the Cleveland Browns made it official on Monday: Jameis Winston will remain their starting quarterback, Kevin Stefanski declared in his press conference.

Winston completed 27 of 41 passes for 334 yards and 3 touchdowns against Baltimore, including the game-winning 38-yarder to second-year wideout Cedric Tillman with just 59 seconds remaining. He gave the Browns' offense a significant boost relative to where it was when Deshaun Watson was under center, and he did it without the services of Amari Cooper.

In fact, in one start with Cleveland, Winston has more 300-plus-yard passing games (one) than Watson did in his 19 starts across the last three seasons (zero). The Browns had been the worst passing offense in the NFL through the first seven weeks of the season, and suddenly looked like they had life on Sunday.

Winston's ascendence into the starter's role was a bit unusual. He served as Watson's primary backup through the first six weeks of the season, but was made inactive as the emergency third QB in Week 7, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson active as the No. 2. After Watson tore his Achilles, Thompson-Robinson entered. But then he suffered a finger injury and Winston came on, going 5 of 11 for 67 yards and a touchdown in garbage time.

Cleveland plays a stingy Los Angeles Chargers team next week before taking its bye in Week 10, and it would be surprising if Winston did not remain the starter beyond that point and through the rest of the season.