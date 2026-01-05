Change is underway for the Cleveland Browns, who fired two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski at the end of a five-win 2025 season. Whether the coaching change leads to roster upheaval remains to be seen, and the uncertainty surrounding the Browns' direction casts a shadow over the starting quarterback job. Shedeur Sanders started the final seven games of the campaign, but general manager Andrew Berry did not commit to him as the leader of the offense for 2026.

The Browns' revolving door at the quarterback position may continue just one year after they selected two signal-callers in the 2025 NFL Draft. Neither Sanders nor Dillon Gabriel strung together much success in their rookie seasons.

"We're going to do our work on the quarterback market," Berry said after the Stefanski ouster. "It's too important of a position, and it's something that has to be solidified. I can't sit here and tell you whether the solution for the starter in 2026 is internal or external. It's something that we're going to work through over the next several weeks, and quite honestly, the new head coach will also have a lot of input on that, as well."

Cleveland has a number of options even with Deshaun Watson sitting on the books as an expensive, untradeable asset. It could look to deal Gabriel or Sanders in a trade for a quarterback or draft capital, it may seek immediate help from a veteran free agent or it could use another draft pick -- potentially one of its two first-rounders -- on a promising rookie.

If the market is dry or the Browns' next coach sees enough potential in Sanders to give him another look in 2026, it is also possible that the former Colorado star will reprise his role atop the depth chart.

"I think I did what I was able to do," Sanders said. "I definitely grew from a lot of things, and I got experience now. I'm always the same confidence-wise. I'm there. But that's not in my hands. That's not my decision. I can't speak on what other people feel."

Sanders' flashes of excellence were bright during his rookie campaign. A 364-yard, three-touchdown effort against the Tennessee Titans in his third start displayed the kind of upside he could bring to an offense that has lacked direction for years. But he also threw more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (seven) on the year, took too many sacks and had the second-lowest QBR of any quarterback in the league with a minimum of six starts.

"I think we saw a lot of progress with Shedeur this year," Berry said. "I think that's both mentally and physically, playing the position. He's still very much a work in progress like many rookie quarterbacks are. But I think we saw some really good things in terms of his playmaking, his accuracy, his ability to extend with his feet. I think I'd also give him credit -- as well as our offensive staff -- for bringing him along in terms of his pocket management, his situation awareness and things of that nature."