With 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter of the thrilling Monday night matchup, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield found running back Kareem Hunt for the game-tying 22-yard touchdown. In that moment, it felt as though too much time was left on the clock for Lamar Jackson and a Ravens offense that had already accounted for six touchdowns.

Turns out, the fear of all Browns fans proved to be correct. It was entirely too much time. Baltimore trotted out future Pro Football Hall of Fame kicker Justin Tucker for a game-winning 55-yard field goal. Cleveland fell short on a failed series of last ditch laterals. The play that signaled Cleveland's demise, Hunt's score, was not expected to play out in that manner. Head coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged the unlikely outcome of that play.

"When we called that play, I wasn't thinking a hitch to the running back was going to score," Stefanski told media Tuesday. "It was an unbelievable individual effort. I would love to score with one second left on the clock but that is a very, very fine line. I would just tell you that was an incredible play by Kareem."

Hunt finished with six carries for 33 yards and one touchdown plus six receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown in the 47-42 loss. The hometown talent was focused on delivering a memorable moment for his city under the bright lights.

"I was just trying to make the most. I knew we needed the seven," Hunt recalled, shortly after the game. "When I get an opportunity to make a play, I am always going to try to be there to do that for the team. Baker just happened to find me, and I was able to make a guy miss. At that point in time, I was not going to be stopped from getting in."

It is impossible to critique a player for displaying maximum effort. There were several individual moments leading up to that point that could have altered the course of history for Cleveland. If the defense had successfully tackled tight end Mark Andrews on the first play of the eventual game-winning drive rather than allowing him to escape for additional yardage, it likely would have been a longer attempt for Tucker, at worst.

Browns fans were playing out every imaginable hypothetical in their heads Tuesday morning but the result remains the same: Cleveland missed an opportunity to contend for the division and a chance to essentially solidify their first berth in the playoffs since 2002. Instead, at 9-4, the team will likely need two victories in its final three games against the Giants, Jets and Steelers, a likely but not given feat.