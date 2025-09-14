The Cleveland Browns fell to 0-2 as Lamar Jackson and the rival Baltimore Ravens crushed them, 41-17. Joe Flacco completed 25 of 45 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his return to Baltimore. It was a very underwhelming performance that has reporters asking if Cleveland could entertain a change under center.

"I don't think it's fair to talk about that right now," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game, via The Athletic. "We win as a team. We lose as a team."

Stefanski declared Flacco tthe winner of the Browns quarterback battle despite not taking a snap in the preseason. Rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are No. 2 and No. 3 on the depth chart, respectively. Cleveland cut Tyler Huntley before the season and traded Kenny Pickett.

In last week's 17-16 season-opening loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Flacco completed 31 of 45 passes for 290 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

"I can't worry about that stuff anyway. It's honestly not on my mind," Flacco told reporters about Stefanski not considering a quarterback change, via ESPN. "I gotta go out there and just play my game, play the way I know how to lead this team the best I can."

The Browns trailed the Ravens by just seven points at the halftime break, but the final two quarters were disastrous for Cleveland. The Ravens scored points on both of their third-quarter possessions, then scored three touchdowns in the final quarter to secure the blowout victory.

"Shit's embarrassing," Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett said after the game. "And we gotta be better on defense. We gotta be better as a team."

While the Browns are not considering a quarterback change just yet, it could be something that's around the corner. If the first two weeks of the season are any indication, Cleveland could be in danger of having its second losing campaign in a row. Eventually, Stefanski may replace the 40-year-old Flacco with one of his rookies.