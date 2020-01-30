Kevin Stefanski's 2020 Browns coaching staff: Here's who's in, who's out after Cleveland lands OC, per report

The Cleveland Browns hired Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who has spent all 14 of his professional coaching seasons in Minnesota, as the franchise's 18th head coach. With the grand decision behind them, the attention turns to filling out the assistant coaching staff in addition to finding a new general manager.

Here's the latest on who might be in the mix and who is already in the fold.

Coaching positions filled

Special teams coordinator - Mike Priefer

Cleveland.com is reporting that incumbent special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will remain in his role on Kevin Stefanski's new staff. In the initial coaching staff tracker, CBS Sports mentioned that it was likely Priefer would stay given his prior connections to the new head coach.

A native of Cleveland, Priefer first served as a graduate assistant at Navy in 1994. His career took him to three other collegiate institutions, including Youngstown State, before he received his first opportunity in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars hired him as the assistant special teams coach in 2002. He served in the same capacity with the New York Giants from 2003-2005. In 2006, he was named the special teams coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs. He has fulfilled that same role with the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Chiefs ever since.

Priefer has a game's worth of head coaching experience, as well, as he was named the acting head coach for the Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2016 when Mike Zimmer had to undergo emergency eye surgery. The team would lose that game by a score of 17-15 on Thursday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium in Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Offensive coordinator - Alex Van Pelt

The Browns are hiring Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt to serve as their offensive coordinator, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic. Van Pelt, 49, has been with the Bengals for the past three seasons. He had previously served in the same role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in addition to one season as offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills in 2009.

The former University of Pittsburgh quarterback was drafted in the eighth round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers but never played a down for them. He played two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before finishing his final ten seasons in Buffalo. Former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski was hired as head coach early in January. He was initially unsure whether or not he would hire an offensive coordinator.

Wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator - Chad O'Shea

O'Shea spent three seasons on Minnesota's coaching staff from 2006-2008. During that time, he served as an offensive assistant, wide receivers and special teams coach. O'Shea followed that with 10 seasons in New England as the wide receivers coach. When Brian Flores accepted the Miami Dolphins head coaching job, he hired O'Shea to be his offensive coordinator. The union lasted just one season.

Offensive line - Bill Callahan

ESPN's Rob Demovsky revealed that offensive line coach James Campen would not be retained by the Browns. Not long thereafter, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported that the team would be hiring former Washington Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan. Campen is a phenomenal coach but his background did not match the scheme that the new coaching staff plans to deploy. Since 2011, he has helped seven players reach the Pro Bowl: Joel Bitonio, Chad Clifton, Scott Wells, Josh Sitton, Jeff Saturday, David Bakhtiari and T.J. Lang.

Callahan has extensive experience coaching the offensive line unit. The 63-year-old has served as head coach of the Oakland Raiders as well as an offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the Dallas Cowboys in addition to stints with three other teams during his 21 year NFL coaching career.

Tight ends - Drew Petzing

Stefanski served as Vikings quarterbacks coach in 2018. Petzing worked alongside him before being elevated to the role of wide receiver coach in 2019. Minnesota made the decision not to retain the coach but he will find a comfortable landing spot on Stefanski's Browns staff, according to Cleveland.com. The New York native spent seven seasons with the NFC North franchise. He served as a football operations intern with the Browns in 2013.

Executive vice president of football operations and general manager - Andrew Berry

The Browns announced the hire of Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry as executive vice president of football operations and general manager. Berry previously served as vice president of player personnel in Cleveland from 2016-18.

Before joining Cleveland for his first stint, the Harvard graduate spent seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts rising through the ranks. Berry, 32, becomes the youngest general manager in the NFL. He is also the second active African-American general manager joining Chris Grier of the Miami Dolphins.

Vacant coaching positions

Defensive coordinator

NFL Media's Jim Trotter recently reported that Stefanski's decision would come down to 49ers defensive backs/passing game coordinator Joe Woods and incumbed defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who was apparently Stefanski's defensive coordinator of choice in 2019. Rapoport also mentioned Woods as 'a top candidate' in a recent column. The expectation is that the Browns are waiting until after San Francisco exits the playoffs similar to their approach with their new head coach a week ago.

Woods would figure to be a strong candidate for the position. He spent eight seasons with Minnesota as a defensive backs coach from 2006-2013. The Pennsylvania native previously served as a defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos on Vance Joseph's staff.

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards, who did not call the defensive plays for the Vikings, had been rumored as well. Minnesota announced that the veteran coach would not return to Mike Zimmer's staff next season. Edwards' contract expired after the season.

Indianapolis Colts defensive backs/cornerbacks coach Jonathan Gannon could be an option. Gannon is an intriguing option because he is originally from Cleveland and attended St. Ignatius High School. He served as assistant defensive backs/quality control coach for Minnesota from 2014-2017.

Former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips was mentioned by Cleveland.com as well. Los Angeles parted with the veteran coach in January. He made it clear that he intends to continue coaching. The hire of Phillips would require a departure from the team's current 4-3 base defensive scheme.

Running backs

Incumbent running backs coach/run game coordinator Stump Mitchell is being considered for Stefanski's coaching staff, according to Cleveland.com. With Mitchell's help, second year running back Nick Chubb had the second most rushing yards (1,494) across the NFL during the regular season. His coaching career began in 1999 as a running backs coach with the Seattle Seahawks. He was there for nine seasons before joining the Redskins staff as associate head coach/running backs coach.

Quarterbacks

Klint Kubiak served as quarterbacks coach of the Vikings in 2019. He was brought on along with his father prior to the season. If his father joins the Browns in some capacity, it is reasonable to think Klint might join him again. The 32 year old had previously served as offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach of the Broncos from 2016-2018.

The Broncos' decision to fire offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello could actually open a door for Cleveland. Scangarello is another disciple of San Francisco and the Shanahan coaching tree. Prior to serving as offensive coordinator, he was a quarterbacks coach for the 49ers.

Linebackers

If Stefanski wants to add a respected, veteran coach to his coaching staff then he does not have to look any further than Mike Singletary. Singletary previously served as head coach of the 49ers. In addition to his illustrious playing career, the 61 year old served as linebackers coach for the Baltimore Ravens from 2003-2004 and special assistant to the head coach/linebackers coach for the Vikings from 2011-2013.

Defensive backs

After initially looking as though he might stay, DeWayne Walker was allowed to walk. Walker actually joined Hue Jackson's staff in 2017 and was held over by Freddie Kitchens. Prior to joining the Browns, the 59-year-old had served as a defensive coordinator at UCLA and Oklahoma State in addition to 13 years coaching defensive backs in the NFL.