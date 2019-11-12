Key member of Rams offensive line to miss the remainder of the 2019 season

Rams starting center Brian Allen sustained a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Steelers that will keep him out for the remainder of the season, head coach Sean McVay announced on Sunday. Allen sustained the injury during the second quarter of Sunday's game, a 17-12 loss to the Steelers that dropped the Rams to 5-4 on the season.

McVay also announced that receiver Brandin Cooks and offensive tackle Rob Havenstein are also dealing with injuries that will keep them out of this Sunday's home game against the Bears. Cooks has been dealing with a concussion that was sustained during the Rams' Week 8 victory over the Bengals. Cooks has not played since sustaining the injury. Havenstein, a starter on the Rams' line since his rookie season back in 2013, left Sunday's game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. He was replaced by Coleman Shelton, an undrafted rookie free agent from Washington.

Allen is the second Rams starting lineman to suffer a season-ending injury. Left guard Joe Noteboom tore both his ACL and MCL back in Week 6. Austin Blythe, who at one point had replaced Noteboom at left guard, replaced Allen under center during the second half of Sunday's game.

The Rams' makeshift offensive line struggled on Sunday to protect quarterback Jared Goff, who was sacked four times while getting hit on numerous other occasions. Steelers nose tackle Javon Hargrave's hit/forced fumble on Goff in the first half set up safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's 43-yard fumble return for a score that gave the Steelers the lead for good. Goff was also pressured on his game-sealing interception to Fitzpatrick with just seconds remaining.

Cooks' absence has also negatively impacted the Rams' offense. With Cooks out, the Steelers double-teamed fellow receiver Cooper Kupp, who did not catch a pass on Sunday after catching seven passes for 220 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' Week 8 win over the Bengals.

Los Angeles has little margin for error if they are going to stay in contention for a playoff spot. The Rams are currently 1.5 games behind the Vikings for the sixth spot in the NFC standings.