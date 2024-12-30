The NFL playoffs are just around the corner, but not all contenders are fully healthy going into the home stretch. Here, we're compiling some of the most notable injuries to monitor going into Week 18, the final slate of regular-season action:

Chase Brown (ankle): The scrappy running back sprained his ankle against the Cleveland Browns, and while his injury isn't considered significant, per NFL Media, he could be a tossup to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in a pivotal season finale. Former Chicago Bears reserve Khalil Herbert would be in line for an uptick in touches if Brown can't go.

Tua Tagovailoa (hip): The quarterback missed Sunday's win over the Browns as Tyler Huntley filled in, but he could be pressed to return for Week 18 against the New York Jets, as the Dolphins have an outside shot at sneaking into the playoffs. Tagovailoa has now missed at least four games due to injury in three of the last four seasons, and coach Mike McDaniel has "absolutely no idea" about his availability for the regular-season finale.

Aaron Jones (quad): The former Green Bay Packers star had a busy start to Sunday's win over his old team before exiting due to precautionary reasons. His quad contusion isn't a major injury, per NFL Media, and he's got a realistic chance to return for a Week 18 rematch with the Detroit Lions. Veteran Cam Akers would otherwise be in line to start.