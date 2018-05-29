Keys to the Eagles' 2018 season: Stay aggressive, and don't get comfortable

The Philadelphia Eagles have a high bar to top entering 2018, just one season removed from their first Super Bowl run in team history.

And for CBS Sports' Pete Prisco and Bryant McFadden, the biggest questions surrounding the defending champions center on the Eagles sticking to what made them No. 1 in the first place -- a hunger to win it all.

"It's hard to eat when you're full," McFadden said on CBS Sports HQ. "You enjoy the luxuries of being a Super Bowl champ."

A two-time Lombardi Trophy winner himself, the former NFL cornerback said the Eagles "have to be able to prepare and get ready for other opposing team's best effort, because when you win a championship, they want what you have." He also noted that Philadelphia's depth chart "may not be able to weather" the same kind of injury storm that struck the lineup in 2017.

Prisco agreed, although he put added emphasis on the ball being in the Eagles' court.

"The bottom line for the Eagles, for me, is: Do they change who they are?" he said. "Sometimes, teams have success, then they change who they are. They're not true to what they do offensively. And I mean (coach) Doug Pederson. And Doug Pederson is an aggressive play-caller who takes a lot of chances ... It's one thing to say (you won't change); it's one thing to do it."