Two days after joining the Bengals, running back Khalil Herbert is expected to suit up for Cincinnati's Thursday night showdown against the Ravens, according to ESPN.

Since being traded, Herbert has worked diligently as he tries to get up to speed with the Bengals' offensive game plan. But in the event that he needs help with a play call, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is open to helping his new teammate out in a pinch.

"You can," Burrow said this week when asked if it is possible two learn the offense in such a short amount of time. "Might happen on game day, too, where he's standing right next to me, doesn't know what to do and I learn over and tell him. He's right next to me, so it's an easy thing to do."

Cincinnati acquired Herbert to replace Zack Moss, who recently suffered a neck injury that will sideline him for the foreseeable future. The Bengals gave up a 2025 seventh-round pick to acquire Herbert, a 2021 sixth-round pick who spent his first three-plus seasons with the Bears before being traded on Tuesday.

Khalil Herbert CIN • RB • #24 Att 8 Yds 16 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Herbert achieved moderate success during his first three years with the Bears but saw his playing time fall dramatically this year as D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson were ahead of him on the depth chart.

In Herbert, the Bengals are getting a productive back who averaged an impressive 4.8 yards per carry during his time with the Bears. He is also a reliable receiver, too, as he caught 45 passes for two touchdowns in Chicago.

Herbert will undoubtedly have a role in the Bengals offense, and that role will continue to grow as he continues to get more familiar. Chase Brown, the Bengals' second-year running back, will continue to get the majority of the workload. Brown is fresh off of first 100-yard rushing performance during this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. He also caught five passes for a score in Cincinnati's 41-24 win.

Thursday night is a big one for the Bengals, who are 4-5 following a 1-4 start. Cincinnati lost a 38-35 decision to Baltimore back in Week 5 despite a five-touchdown performance from Joe Burrow, who has played exceptionally well this year despite his team's mediocre record.