Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack has been placed on injured reserve, coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday, meaning the star pass rusher will not play for the next four weeks. Mack was forced out of Monday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders after suffering an elbow injury and was diagnosed with a dislocated elbow.

Mack suffered the injury while attempting to tackle Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty in the first half. The Chargers initially announced that the star pass rusher was questionable to play before ultimately ruling him out for the remainder of the contest. Prior to halftime, Mack was seen on the sidelines without pads and had his arm in a sling.

Despite being 34 years old, Mack is an integral part of the Chargers defense. After being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears in 2022, Mack registered 31 sacks in his first three seasons with the Chargers. Prior to being injured on Monday, Mack tallied two total tackles and recorded a sack.

Mack has put together a legendary career up to this point as he's been a nine-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro, and even won the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year as a member of the Raiders. Mack's 108.5 career sacks currently ranks fourth among active players behind only Von Miller (130.0), Cameron Jordan (123.0), and Calais Campbell (112.5).

Mack has also tallied five seasons in which he's recorded double-digit sacks, including a 17.0 sacks in 2023.

The Chargers are fortunate that Mack will only miss a few games. With Mack out of the lineup, it's likely that former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Bud Dupree will see an increase in snaps. The team also could look to linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu, who registered 8.5 sacks in 2024.

The Chargers have gotten off to a 2-0 start and host the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon and will be without Mack for games against the Giants, Commanders and Dolphins before he can possibly return.