Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack will return to action for Sunday's home game against the Indianapolis Colts. CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that Mack would be activated off of injured reserve and play on Sunday before the Chargers confirmed the news. Mack was elevated along with fellow linebacker Denzel Perryman.

Mack suffered a dislocated elbow in Los Angeles' Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders while attempting to tackle Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty in the first half. Earlier in the game, Mack logged his first sack of the 2025 season.

The injury landed Mack on injured reserve, where he missed four games before Saturday's elevation to the 53-man roster.

"It's unbelievable," coach Jim Harbaugh said Friday of Mack's pending return. "It's like the Wolverine."

Mack, 34, was acquired by the Chargers in a 2022 trade with the Chicago Bears. He registered 31 sacks in his first three seasons in Los Angeles. A nine-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, and the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, Mack's 108.5 career sacks ranks fourth among active players. In the 2023 season, Mack tallied 17 sacks.

Despite missing Mack and Perryman, and having moved on from star pass rusher Joey Bosa in the offseason, the Chargers currently sit atop the AFC West with a 4-2 record, most recently edging out the Miami Dolphins 29-27 with a last-minute field goal.

Los Angeles enters the Week 7 matchup with the Colts as 2.5 point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.