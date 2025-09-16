Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack suffered a gruesome injury in the first half of Los Angeles' Monday Night Football AFC West showdown with the Raiders. Here's the play in question:

Mack quickly headed to the medical tent, and the team initially ruled him questionable to return with an elbow injury. But just before the half he was seen without pads and his arm in a sling.

Even at 34 years old, Mack has continued to be effective as a pass rusher. He had 31 sacks in his first three years as a Charger from 2021-24 -- including a 17-sack 2023 -- and secured his first sack of the 2025 campaign earlier in the night against Las Vegas.

A nine-time Pro Bowl selection, a three time All-Pro and the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year with, coincidentally, the Raiders, Mack's 108.5 career sacks rank 30th on the official career leaders list, which dates back to 1982. The figure also ranks fourth among active players, behind Von Miller, Cameron Jordan and Calais Campbell.

Any potential lengthy absence for Mack would be a major blow to the Chargers, who moved on from fellow veteran pass rusher Joey Bosa this offseason. Bud Dupree, who had six sacks last season, would likely see a bump in playing time, as would Tuli Tuipulotu, a 2023 second-round pick who had 8.5 sacks last season. Los Angeles also fourth-round rookie Kyle Kennard and third-year pro Caleb Murphy at the outside linebacker position.