Khalil Mack pays off $80k worth of layovers at Walmart in his hometown in Florida
Khalil Mack is giving back during the holiday season
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack is feeling the holiday spirit and did some good during the giving season. He went to his hometown and stopped by a Walmart store in Fort Pierce, Florida to paid off all the layaways. Yes, every last one.
Through his Khalil Mack Foundation, he lifted the financial burden of many by taking care of the payments. According to a Walmart spokesperson, he paid off 300-350 accounts. The Chicago Tribune reported that this ended up equaling about $80,000.
Mathias Libardi, the store manager, said, "His foundation came to us and said he wanted to be a secret Santa."
The store announced his good deed on Facebook on Friday saying, "We have some wonderful News! If you have an active Holiday Layaway account at your local Ft. Pierce Wal-Mart, you account has been paid off!"
The post then thanked the 28-year-old for his kindness, "We here at Walmart would like to thank the Khalil Mack Foundation for your generosity, and for making so many families happy for the holidays! Everyone is truly grateful for everything you have done for them!"
His foundation lists their mission as making a positive impact on "intercity and under-privileged youth and families by providing for the community, through educational and extra-curricular initiatives, a safe and enjoyable environment where we intend to aid in learning successful character traits through sport, and creating opportunities to financial resources and meaningful experiences to all we serve."
Mack is known for giving back to his hometown, and in June gave 100 pairs of cleats to the Fort Pierce Westwood football team.
Mack has 7.5 sacks, 36 solo tackles and five forced fumbles so far this season.
The 7-6 Bears head to Lambeau Field on Sunday to take on the 10-3 Green Bay Packers.
